Lukas Fertig | Gila Valley's Most Influential Youth 2023

Seventeen-year-old Lukas Fertig has saved the lives of at least two children, earned a perfect score on his ACT, and is graduating with an associate college degree and a high school degree in the same month.
Fertig will graduate from Safford High School in May, and he is also graduating from Eastern Arizona College with an associate degree that same month. He said he plans to attend Arizona State University in the fall and major in civil engineering.
Last summer, he trained to be a lifeguard. He worked at the Safford City Pool and saved two older children from drowning. It was a night swim, Fertig said. When he realized the children were in danger, his training kicked in and he went into the water with the flotation device and quickly brought the kids out.
“It was cold,” he said. “It wasn’t that stressful.”
Fertig said he didn’t have to think about it. He simply followed his training. He said whenever he’s in a position to help someone else, he will always do so.
Fertig scored 100 percent on the ACT test and is the student body vice president at Safford High School. He served as the president of the Spanish club, and he belongs to the National Honor Society and EAC’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. Fertig also participated in the Future Business Leaders of America and now serves as representative for the Safford School Site Council. He was captain of the Safford High School soccer team, and he has participated in multiple sports, including basketball, baseball and football.
“Lukas is definitely a throwback kid. He walks in with a smile and is always eager to help,” said Safford High School Principal, Tad Jacobson. “He’s going to give you the best and have a great attitude about it.”
He described Fertig’s character as an ever-achieving positive force.
“He’s taken a lead on so many things,” Jacobson said. “He’s a special kid with a positive attitude. If I need something, I ask Lukas. Academically he’s off the charts. He’s played baseball, football, and soccer.”
Fertig worked hard during homecoming week, Jacobson said, explaining that he participated in every school activity planned for the occasion. Jacobson added Fertig was also instrumental in getting more people involved in the homecoming activities.
“All week long he worked as an energizer,” Jacobson said. “He’s respected by his peers. He’s a great teammate and a great classmate. I’m excited to see what he does with the rest of his life.”
Fertig said his main goals for now are to earn money for college and move in the direction of his career and future. He said he hopes eventually to design transportation infrastructure such as freeways and highways.
At some point, he also hopes to travel abroad and explore.
But first things first, and everything in its season.
“It’s just how I work,” he said. “When I decide I’m going to do something I’m gonna follow through with it.”
Fertig credits his parents, Christi Apodaca and Jon Fertig, with developing his character and drive.
“My parents never pushed me negatively. They never punished,” he said. “They encouraged me when I did well and didn’t discourage me when I failed.”
Failure doesn’t figure prominently in Fertig’s action plan for the future.
“I like to do everything well,” he said. “I don’t want it to be mediocre.”