Michelle Wilson | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

Explore the rest of Gila Valley's Most Influential people in the inaugural issue of Eastern Arizona Magazine. Read here.
For Michelle Wilson, helping others is matter of habit. She says she puts good out into the world and receives good in return.
Wilson is the owner of a Farmers Insurance agency on Main Street in Safford. She’s also a Safford Lions Club member and found herself in charge of Salsa Fest soon after joining the club 14 years ago.
Wilson’s business downtown serves as the unofficial headquarters for several service and community efforts. These include the Salsa Fest Challenge, Safford Lions eyeglass donations and gas gift cards for cancer patients. She also hosts the Field of Honor organization at her business and assists in the July 4th Parade.
She’s been married for 38 years and has two children and five grandchildren. She’s an active member at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and a member of the Graham County Republican Committee.
Vance Bryce, executive director of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, met Wilson in 2019 when she helped plan that year’s Salsa Fest. He has worked with Wilson every year since. He said he is impressed by her willingness to serve the community through every aspect of her life.
“She donates her time, her business, her money to all these efforts, and that is impressive,” Bryce said. “And she’s there at these events personally. At Big Buck, she’s serving hamburgers; at the Salsa Fest, she’s organizing the salsa makers. All of it. It’s money, funds, physical space and her time and her energy. Which I think is the most valuable thing — your time and energy.”
Everything Wilson does is completed with a smile, Bryce said. Also, he added, she supports all of the downtown businesses through her insurance, being a pillar to the downtown business community.
Wilson said she began working on the Salsa Fest 16 years ago when her father and the director of the Chamber of Commerce, Sheldon Miller, came up with the idea.
Salsa Fest, held every September, features a professional and amateur salsa-making competition. Visitors attend the event and purchase bags of chips through the Safford Lions Club to taste all the different types of salsa and decide which spicy sauce is the best. The funds from the chips purchased go directly to funding Eastern Arizona College scholarships. Festival activities also center around vendors, a beer garden, food trucks and live musical performances. Safford Lions Club and the Graham County Chamber of Commerce work together to orchestrate the festival.
The festival became a blur after the first year, Wilson said. She remembers volunteering to make salsa for the contest and being in charge of the amateur salsa makers, and it just took off from there.
“I love the salsa,” she said. “I love that we’re bringing this to the community. I’m all about whatever is positive. It really has been a group effort, and it’s grown. You have to have a lot of people step up to have something grow like this.”
When asked what keeps her going year after year, Wilson replied it’s the reaction from the community. She never hears a bad remark about the events or experiences.
“What keeps me going is that it’s a huge positive community event,” she said. “It feels good to serve and do something for somebody else.”