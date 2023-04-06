Serna cabin

Serna Cabin was built in the 1920s by Ivaldo and Simon Serna, homesteading brothers.

The Gila Box Riparian National Conservation Area is the perfect place for camping, tubing the river and a Sunday picnic, but if you stop at the Serna picnic area you can also glimpse history.

The Gila Box, seen at the entrance to the area, follows the Gila River as it cuts through the wilderness. This area is maintained by the Bureau of Land Management.

Located in a deeper section of the Gila Box Riparian NCA, which is managed by the Bureau of Land Management, the Serna Cabin stands hidden amongst mesquite and cottonwood trees. If you’re in the mood for a picnic near the river, the Serna Campground holds extra educational value. As you drive into the picnic area, the stone cabin stands off to the left of the entry road.

Wildlife is all around the Gila Box Recreation Area, and red cardinals are easily spotted among the trees.
The roof of the cabin is in disrepair, but visitors can walk around and peer inside the one-room structure.
All entrances to the Serna cabin have been barred, but one can still see inside and notice a wood floor, stone walls and tin roof.
The Gila River is near the cabin and is currently flowing with cool water.

