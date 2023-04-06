The Gila Box Riparian National Conservation Area is the perfect place for camping, tubing the river and a Sunday picnic, but if you stop at the Serna picnic area you can also glimpse history.
Located in a deeper section of the Gila Box Riparian NCA, which is managed by the Bureau of Land Management, the Serna Cabin stands hidden amongst mesquite and cottonwood trees. If you’re in the mood for a picnic near the river, the Serna Campground holds extra educational value. As you drive into the picnic area, the stone cabin stands off to the left of the entry road.
In the silence of the area, the only sound to be heard is the rustle of the cottonwood tree leaves, birds chirping and the bubbling Bonita Creek. Closed off to the public, the cabin has a gated door and window where viewers can peek into the single-room interior. A wooden floor collects dust and sunshine as the wind whistles through the small cabin. A tin roof shelters some of the building. However, some of the roof has collapsed.
A plaque describes the history of the cabin in detail. Built in the 1920s by Ivaldo and Simon Serna, homesteading brothers, the stone cabin was their domicile as they homesteaded the area. The Serna brothers grew a vegetable garden, raised cattle and goats, and maintained an orchard and blackberry patch. The brothers later sold the homestead to Mr. W.W. Wayward, who later sold it to William Gillespie, who used the cabin for a line-shack. Due to technological advances, the cabin was abandoned in 1965.
Renovation of the site was made possible by the BLM, as well as the Coronado Chapter of the Arizona Archeological Society and their partners. Since the building had been neglected for so many years, the cabin walls and roof had collapsed, leaving only some of the walls intact. Its fallen walls were rebuilt, and the standing walls were reinforced. While the renovation was underway, archeologists found multiple artifacts including jar fragments, wine cut nails, horseshoe nails, condensed milk cans and glass bottle bits. However, ancient artifacts were also discovered. Mano and metate fragments were found in the area. For those who may not know, mano and metates are the stones used to grind corn before it was cooked. Shards of pottery were also found, indicating ancient populations inhabited the area around 800 A.D.
Wandering away from the cabin, day visitors to the area can sit at one of the stone picnic tables and listen to birds singing as the wind whistles through the trees. If they follow the sounds of the water, visitors can go to the Gila River's banks. The water is flowing briskly and is muddy but still cool if you care to dip your toes in. Tall cottonwood trees on the river banks are embracing the spring as their famed cotton-like pollen falls this time of year, coating the banks in white fluffy softness.
Camping is not permitted in the Serna picnic area, although there are two camping areas in the Gila Box. Day use of the area is free, and is located roughly an hour away from Safford. To reach the Gila Box from Safford, a visitor must travel five miles on U.S. Highway 70 to the town of Solomon. Turn left on Sanchez Road and follow it until it becomes a dirt road, from there follow the signs to Bonita Creek and the lower part of the Gila Box. To reach the Serna picnic area, follow the signs through the Gila Box until reaching the Serna picnic area locational signs.