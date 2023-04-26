The desert, as open and barren as it appears, holds many secrets in its ancient rocks. It's always in the most unassuming places that the historical significance of our desert is waiting to be discovered.

Virden, N.M., is a short drive from Duncan, Ariz. It's a tiny agricultural community, standing as the first place to greet you in the beautiful open grasslands of New Mexico. John’s Lane on the left takes you between two farm fields, and continuing straight past them will bring you to a significant mesa that has been puzzling scientists to this day.

