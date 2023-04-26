The desert, as open and barren as it appears, holds many secrets in its ancient rocks. It's always in the most unassuming places that the historical significance of our desert is waiting to be discovered.
Virden, N.M., is a short drive from Duncan, Ariz. It's a tiny agricultural community, standing as the first place to greet you in the beautiful open grasslands of New Mexico. John’s Lane on the left takes you between two farm fields, and continuing straight past them will bring you to a significant mesa that has been puzzling scientists to this day.
I embarked on this journey after a trip to Santa Fe. I was in much need of an adventure and met up with a friend from my hometown. It had been so long since I had been back on that remote dirt road that I was genuinely surprised when I managed to turn down the correct path.
As you continue straight past the farm houses, you’ll find a winding dirt road in surprisingly good condition. Pay attention to the approaching mesas on the right, particularly the first one. There are many rocky side roads that take you all over the surrounding area, but sticking to the main path will bring you to a black corral, which is where we decided to park.
If you continue to follow the road, it will bring you closer to the bases of the first two mesas and eventually spit you out at a Gila Wilderness Area, featuring a gorgeous canyon. I would have followed this route myself, but my attention was focused on reaching the top of the first mesa with the few hours of sunlight we had.
That mesa is deceivingly steep and gets steeper as you climb higher. The ground is also full of cacti, so watch your step, and keep away from the cows and their water tanks to avoid rattlesnakes.
It took nearly two hours to go a mere mile, but we had successfully achieved the summit. I've made the mistake before of climbing up the wrong mesa, for they all look the same. But on the southeastern side of the summit, you can observe ancient petroglyphs carved into a tall jutting rockface.
In the nuclear apocalypse, or some sort of dystopian future, the survivors will crawl out of their bomb shelters and stare at aged graffiti the same way I gaze upon the perfectly preserved rock carvings. The people who created them may be long gone, but how they recorded their society remains. The carvings range from intricately carved designs of spirals and squares to anthropomorphic figures dancing across the rocks, adorned in ceremonial attire. Animals that once roam the land join them, finding their own spot in the sunlight as they've done for so many centuries.
The petroglyphs have been there so long that scientists can't identify what tribe made them. All the knowledge we have of this early society is what they've expressed on the rocks. One can only imagine what life is like for them.
I got my first hint as I started off into the brilliantly empty desert landscape. The clouds were very dramatic over the distant mountains. The Gila River cuts through that canyon, about 1.5 miles from where I was standing. I couldn't imagine having to make the trip up and down anytime I was thirsty or had to bathe.
We spent so long admiring the petroglyphs that we started our descent at twilight, and hit the endless staircase again.
Almost everybody has wondered what it would be like to travel back in time and unlock the mysteries of the past. While that remains an impossibility, we can still connect with the past through the creations of those who have gone before us.