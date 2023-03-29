Morgan Bellamy | Gila Valley's Most Influential Youth 2023

Explore the rest of Gila Valley's Most Influential people in the inaugural issue of Eastern Arizona Magazine. Read here.
Being a kid is hard, and Morgan Bellamy has had a harder go of it than many.
The 15-year-old Duncan High freshman was born under difficult circumstances that included a drug-addicted birth mother. That resulted in her being taken in as a baby by her grandmother, Ruth Johnson, who legally adopted her and raised her as her own. Her best childhood friend died by suicide, and her own sense of loss resulted in her nearly following suit. She said she’s been hassled by bullies; she’s not fond of school, and she struggles to fit in.
Nevertheless, she’s near the front of the line when it’s time to volunteer. For instance, when her hometown was slammed with monsoon flooding last August, Katrina Lunt, Greenlee County leader of JustServ, said Morgan was one of the first people to contact her to find out where she could help.
“She jumped right in, filling sandbags, helping keep everyone motivated, and she did it with a smile on her face,” Lunt recalled. “She did not want to go home in the evening; she wanted to keep working! I feel this is a huge difference in her. Not many teens want to work.”
It doesn’t stop there. Last Fourth of July, Morgan noticed there wasn’t a color guard on hand to carry the American flag and lead the town’s parade, so she ran home, donned her Girl Scout vest, grabbed a flag and marched in the parade herself.
Morgan also regularly pitches in on her own time to help local businesses around town. For instance, one can find her a couple times a week over at the Town & Country feed store, helping load feed, or she’ll turn up at Hilda’s Kitchen and help wait tables. She also mentioned a time when she helped work the counter at the Stage Stop mini-mart.
“She’s always around somewhere doing something,” Johnson said.
Morgan is very eager to join Duncan’s Junior Firefighter Program, but she admitted she needs to pull up her grades first. School is not her favorite.
“I hate it,” she said.
But she does love her community, and she cares about people.
Her biological grandmother and adoptive mom Johnson owns Johnson’s RV Park in Duncan. Most of its tenants are low-income and disabled or elderly, and Morgan lends a hand there, too.
“We have a gentleman that’s blind, or real close to blind, and he’s had a stroke,” Johnson said. “He can barely walk. She (Morgan) is always over there opening his milk for him or whatever. … She helps. She’s always helping people.”
She’s also still the only Girl Scout in Duncan, and once again, she knocked it out of the park in terms of Girl Scout Cookie sales. She said she sold 1,000 boxes this year.
Lunt marveled at Morgan’s resilience.
“Morgan is an example to me, and our community as someone who can learn, grow and continue being who they are,” she said. “She marches to the beat of her own drum, but she stops to smell the roses and help the ladybug that cannot fly. She is always excited to see someone she knows, and you can see the light in her face as she approaches you. … She is a great example to all of us to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and keep on going.”