Ross West | Gila Valley's Most Influential Youth 2023

Explore the rest of Gila Valley's Most Influential people in the inaugural issue of Eastern Arizona Magazine. Read here.
There was a question when Ross West was very young whether he would ever talk, his mom, Melinda West, recalls. And now, she said, he won’t stay quiet.
“He’s really overcome a lot of things,” she said of her son, 19, who’ll be graduating this spring from Dan Hinton Accommodation School, the educational institution in Pima that serves many of Graham County’s special needs students.
In Ross’ case, he excelled in ways that have exceeded most expectations. Not only will he graduate, he’ll do so as the school’s student body president. He’ll also have class credits from three different schools, including the culinary arts programs of both Pima and Safford high schools. He holds down a job, working part time four days a week at the Graham County Rehabilitation Center Thrift Store in downtown Safford.
Ross has his own parking spot in front of Dan Hinton School, not only because he’s class president, but because he’s the first student there to have his own driver’s license. His mom said he earned his learner’s permit online after he turned 18. He renewed it once before he decided he was ready for the final test, which he passed in October 2022. His older brother is in the process of fixing up a used Ford Mustang for him as a gift when he graduates.
Melinda West said Ross’ goal after high school is to continue his culinary studies with an eye toward becoming a professional baker. Last summer, he completed an internship at a bakery in his mom’s childhood home of Centerville, Iowa. The bakery’s owner is a friend of Melinda’s who has two autistic sons of her own.
Ross said he hopes to have his own bakery or food truck someday. He even has a name for it. He wants to call it the Bearded Baker. He hasn’t quite worked out the logo, but his mom said it will probably include his dog, Dottie.
“He loves his dog,” Melinda West said.
He also loves the holidays. On Christmas, Ross takes charge of the decorations at home. He also dressed as Santa this year for the preschool students at Hinton and played Santa again in the school’s Christmas play. He’s also been known to appear as the Easter Bunny.
Dan Hinton School Superintendent Troy Thygerson has great fondness for Ross.
“Ross is positive and quick to smile and laugh,” Thygerson said. “We are grateful for all that he does. … He is a great example to other kids on how to be a good student, friend and citizen.”