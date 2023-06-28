What most people these days know about blacksmiths is something they saw in an old Western or other historically based film.
What Max Maxwell knows about blacksmithing are mostly things he read, saw on video or figured out himself, and he’s parlayed that education into a full-time business venture.
“What began as a YouTube obsession turned into a journey,” Maxwell tells visitors on his website.
He now makes his living doing “what I love to do, hammering on hot metal.”
He founded Mad Max Forge along with his wife, Korra, in 2022 in Safford. He also devotes his Fridays to demonstrating his craft on an antique forge to visitors at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima.
“It’s an absolute joy to use,” he said of the forge. And he loves when people stop to watch, strike up a conversation and ask questions.
Some background on the forge: In 1908, Amos Packer opened a blacksmith shop in Pima creating essential tools and offering repairs for wagons, buggies, and farm, ranch and horse equipment. Incidentally, Packer served as Pima’s mayor for six terms.
By time Packer died in 1940, blacksmithing had become a lost art, with factories and mass-production reducing the demand for smithed tools and hardware. It is not known how the forge came into the hands of William “Bill” Carter, but his family donated the forge to the museum in 1977.
There it stood as a curiosity over the years, until Maxwell came upon it while he and his wife were vendors at the museum’s Holiday Bazaar last winter. With approval by museum curator Karrie Wilson and support of the museum board, he now fires up the forge on Fridays and offers demonstration of the process he goes through to create various useful metal items for sale.
The blacksmithing industry has changed greatly over the last 200 years, from a necessary skill to an artisanal craft. Instead of making plowshares, wagon wheels, tools and kitchen utensils, as Packer would have, Maxwell enjoys making craft items such as ornate candleholders as well as household items like wall hooks and cast iron scrapers. But what he really enjoys making are knives, which comprise nine out of 10 of his custom orders.
In fact, his interest in blacksmithing all began when he started making knives when he was 13 growing up in Holbrook. He credits much of what he knows about making knives to his high school art teacher, Robert Pugh, who today is a full-time knife maker in Joseph City, Ariz. Pugh used the material removal method (grinding away unneeded material) to make knives, as opposed to working hot metal. Maxwell used Pugh’s approach himself to make knives for several years.
While in high school, Maxwell also honed his hammer-swinging skills working for a home-building crew.
He was introduced to forging during a chance conversation after moving to Safford to take a job as fuel service specialist at the Safford airport for Ponderosa Aviation, a local wildfire fighting company that his father also worked for as an air tanker pilot.
“I was working for Ponderosa Aviation and was asked to train the new mechanic to run the fuel trucks,” Maxwell explained. “His name is Parker Merrill. He noticed one of my knives on my hip and asked if I made it. I told him that I did and the conversation turned to forging. He had made a gas forge and offered it to me. I jumped on the opportunity to learn the new skill.”
Historically, blacksmiths learned the trade through apprenticeships and mentors. Maxwell had no such guidance. He watched numerous YouTube videos and there was a lot of trial and error with plenty of wasted steel in the beginning. His early practice swinging a hammer has also come in handy.
“I really enjoy artistic blacksmithing … making pretty things out of steel,” Maxwell said. “Watching steel move under my hammer is satisfying to my brain. People love handmade things. One of the best decisions I’ve made in my life was taking up blacksmithing. It changed my outlook on life. It taught me how to work harder and become more efficient.”
He’s taught his wife blacksmithing, and she enjoys making jewelry. Of his three children, the eldest, a 7-year-old daughter, has shown the most interest. Maxwell also has a standing offer to teach others. So far, he works with one person who occasionally comes over and “we forge and talk.”
Something else he enjoys is bartering and trading. For example, he made some tools for a local woodworker who in turn is his source for the wood for the handles of the knives he makes.
He also enjoys demonstrating blacksmithing at the museum to educate people about the craft and the value of hard work. It's a bonus when his demonstrations draw people in to check out all the other “cool stuff” in the museum and perhaps gain a new appreciation for the history of their community.
“I want to open people’s eyes to the skills that are necessary for survival even today.,” he said. “Blacksmithing is hard work. If you can’t stand the heat, don’t think about it. As hot as it gets, then stand by a 2,000-degree forge.”
For more information about Maxwell’s blacksmithing and the products he makes, visit madmaxforge.com.