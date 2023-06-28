DSC_0273 (2).JPG

Maxwell shows the small gas-fueled forge he uses for many of his projects. He also has an open charcoal-fired forge that he made himself for crafting larger pieces.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS
DSC_0345 (2).JPG

Max Maxwell is a self-taught blacksmith who opened his own business, Mad Max Forge, near Safford in 2022.

What most people these days know about blacksmiths is something they saw in an old Western or other historically based film.

What Max Maxwell knows about blacksmithing are mostly things he read, saw on video or figured out himself, and he’s parlayed that education into a full-time business venture.

DSC_0509.JPG

Maxwell provides blacksmithing demonstrations every Friday at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima. Here he is working a railroad spike that will eventually evolve into a decorative wall hook.
DSC_0516 (2).JPG

Maxwell stokes the antique forge at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima. The forge originally belonged to Amos Packer, who in addition to being the local blacksmith also served six terms as mayor of the town.
WALL HOOK.jpg

This forged wall hook is an example of one of the products Max Maxwell offers for sale.
KNIFE.jpg

Maxwell’s specialty is fixed blade knives. He uses a variety of woods and other materials for the handles. In this case, he used stabilized white oak.
DSC_0282 (2).JPG

Learning the blacksmithing trade has involved a lot of trial and error for Maxwell. This bucket contains an accumulation of projects that didn’t quite work out.
DSC_0267 (2).JPG

The iron and steel Max Maxwell uses in his creations typically is reclaimed from items such as old saw blades and railroad spikes.
DSC_0282 (2).JPG

Learning the blacksmithing trade has involved a lot of trial and error for Maxwell. This bucket contains an accumulation of projects that didn’t quite work out.

Tags

Load comments