Regional artist Peggy Esplin — better known in the past by her pen name of Peggy Hancock Curtis — has been well-known for decades. Her paintings have hung in galleries and she has traveled extensively for doll shows, designing molds for doll manufacturers to use as they saw fit.
As an artist at 94 years old, she’s still got it. Two pencil drawings from late May show crisp detailed lines, deft shadowing, and the same attention to tender emotions that have always marked her work. But what she doesn’t have is a buyer for her last sets of doll molds.
Many years back, Esplin created a doll series called All HIS Children. The first two sets in the series — one of women and the other of children and teens — received commercial release. The molds for the third, depicting men, were completed but never sold. They join a couple other projects of Esplin’s that were never fully realized. That’s because her husband and business partner at the time, Alden E. Curtis, fell ill and passed away, a circumstance that served to close the door on Esplin’s dollmaking enterprise almost entirely.
But she’s still bugged about that bit of unfinished business regarding those last designs. She said she doesn’t even care if she gets paid for the molds. She simply wants a manufacturer to bring them to market and complete her vision.
A lot of life
There was a time when Esplin was all the rage in Gila Valley and in Phoenix and Tucson.
“I’ve lived a lot of life,” she said. “Done a lot of things.”
Esplin, the middle of seven children, is the descendant of pioneers of Gila Valley. Her father was Fredrick Lionel Hancock and her mother was Hazel Pearl Barney.
She frequently showed her work at art shows during the 1970s through the 1990s, and was well-known for paintings and murals, and she credits Belle Elizabeth David for transforming her from an amateur to a professional because she put her art in a studio.
Esplin is best known in the Gila Valley for her paintings. Anyone living here for even a short time will have seen her art either in church or at the Thriftee Super Market in Safford.
A life-sized painting of Jesus surrounded by children hangs in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Esplin’s home town of Solomon. Over at the grocery store is a painting of cows in a pasture suspended over the meat department. and in store owner JoJo Schroder’s personal collection is a painting Esplin did of her husband, Jake, as a cowboy, and a doll that Esplin made in JoJo’s likeness.
Esplin said that when she first met JoJo Schroder, she was struck by how beautiful she was. Esplin’s ability to find beauty and then capture it in a physical medium in a way others appreciate is her gift. She can pull an individual’s inner light to the surface, as if to say, “Look at what you didn’t see the first time.”
JoJo herself says of Esplin, “She’s an angel who can’t hide her wings.”
The painting that hangs at the Solomon church includes her daughter and nephew at a young age sitting beside Jesus. The painting’s size and scale bring Jesus up close and personal. There’s room for anyone.
Jesus figures prominently in Esplin’s art and her life. She reminisces about when she went to art shows many years ago, pointing out a portrait she created of Jesus that hung at every booth she held.
“This was to keep the trash out,” she explains. “And it worked.”
The budding artist
Esplin said her parents and siblings encouraged her talent and were devoted to supporting her. She tells a story about how her mother crocheted an intricate tablecloth that Peggy accidentally got paint on while she was working on a project. Remarkably, Esplin said she wasn’t punished because her family wanted to encourage her art. In fact, that tablecloth is still in the family, in her daughter Kathryn’s care.
Esplin also recalled she often got out of chore duty because her sisters didn’t mind doing her chores when she was absorbed in her drawing. This was in the 1930s, during some of the hardest economic times this nation has known.
At age 15, Esplin painted a portrait of her grandfather, which still hangs in her kitchen. The painting shows confident strokes and an attention to detail that suggests maturity beyond that of a 15-year-old.
It also reveals the time she spent on details that made her work realistic. For example, her determination to learn how to paint ears precisely led her to investigate a True Confessions magazine to look at the ears of models. True Confessions was a romance magazine featuring beautiful women on its covers. The May 1941 issue had a blue-eyed buxom blonde with beautifully detailed ears, a perfect model for a growing artist.
When Esplin related this story, she laughed a little and said she spent a whole afternoon on the roof getting the ears right. She’d had no idea what the magazines were about. All she cared about was finding accurate pictures of ears.
The dollmaker
Although Esplin’s paintings have garnered much recognition, her work with sculpting dolls is equally impressive. Her doll forms were sought after for many years by doll manufacturers who would purchase the molds and then mass produce the dolls to sell on the market.
Some research on Esplin’s dollmaking reveals that not only did she create the molds along with sample dolls, she wrote articles for the Doll Crafter magazine with step-by-step instructions for aspiring doll artisans to create doll joints and attach arms and legs, as well as explaining how to adapt porcelain doll designs into vinyl ones.
The instructions for doll bodies are precise and as detailed as one would expect. On the instructions for a cloth jointed knee, Esplin gives stern instructions about eliminating a gap in the material: “If you HAVE a Gap, you must CLOSE the Gap before proceeding. Check your Gusset again to FIX the Gap! Knee must not have a Gap, or there will be a sad “pulled apart” appearance.”
The instructions for her “Innovative Cloth Body Pattern for Modern Dolls” can be found in the Doll Crafter magazine in issues dating September 1995-March 1996. Although the magazine is no longer in print, these and other issues can be found online on Etsy and eBay.
The dolls are part of the All HIS Children series. They’re wholesome and lifelike, and they appear dynamic and animated, as though frozen in a moment of activity. Several models have had many iterations by manufacturers, both male and female. One has a profusion of blond curly hair and seems to be holding her breath and on the verge of saying something excitedly. Other have had darker skin tones yet retained the animated features.
Esplin’s craftsmanship stood in stark contrast to other doll designers. It’s not just the attention to clothing details or arm or leg joints but in the lifelike forms the faces take, their eyelashes and lips, their silky hair. The knuckles on the dolls’ hands. The teeth. The lace on the dresses. The obsession she had in learning ears absolutely shows in these details.The designs possess a classic quality that transcends trends and remains appealing across generations. If you have a doll designed by Peggy Hancock Curtis, you have a piece of her heart.
One series of dolls that Esplin created took her a year to research and develop. Ordered by Patricia Brechlin, who according to Esplin was on a mission to help children with disabilities, the series was called The Cranio Kids, and featured dolls that gave children with congenital disabilities a doll that looked just like them. Esplin said the project was difficult, and it was hard for her not to “fix” them, but she “felt happy to have been part of this splendid mission.”
Unfinished business
Esplin keeps a binder of letters she’s received over the years, many of them effusive in their praise for her work. But she says, only half-jokingly, that she doesn’t want to get to heaven and have Jesus tell her that her renown preceded her, that no more needs to be said about what she accomplished. She said she’d prefer that Jesus had the last say.
Esplin’s male doll series had all the heads sculpted and in the soft fire stage. She believes the doll world needs more male dolls. She managed to exhibit just one male doll head in Denver. He was the first in the series. His name is Schubert, and he is African American.
She also has a series of baby doll designs that have never been released, as well as life-sized Santa and Mama Santa dolls intended for in-store display.
“All these dolls have been stored for so many years. It is very hard for me to realize that they will probably never be finished, or ever be released to the doll market. I really want to see them brought to life.”
You can find Esplin’s pencil portraiture art in her son’s eBay store or on her daughter’s website, http://peggysprints.weebly.com/prints.html.
Anyone interested in manufacturing her last series of dolls can reach out to her daughter on the website.