esplin.jpg

Peggy Esplin shows a small bust depicting Jesus that she keeps in her kitchen.

Regional artist Peggy Esplin — better known in the past by her pen name of Peggy Hancock Curtis — has been well-known for decades. Her paintings have hung in galleries and she has traveled extensively for doll shows, designing molds for doll manufacturers to use as they saw fit.

As an artist at 94 years old, she’s still got it. Two pencil drawings from late May show crisp detailed lines, deft shadowing, and the same attention to tender emotions that have always marked her work. But what she doesn’t have is a buyer for her last sets of doll molds.

recent drawings.jpg

Two recent drawings by Esplin, who decided to see if she “still had it” at age 94. She did.
jojo.jpg

This cowgirl doll was modeled on Thriftee Super Market owner JoJo Schroder, for whom Esplin worked in her later years. Esplin keeps a version of the doll, dressed in a wedding gown, at her home in Solomon.
solomon church painting.jpg

This life-size painting by Esplin depicting Jesus surrounded by children hangs in a foyer at the LDS church in Solomon. The children shown on Jesus’ immediate right are Esplin’s daughter and nephew.
grandfather.JPG

This early example of Esplin’s work is a portrait of her grandfather, which she painted nearly 80 years ago at the age of 15.
doll busts.JPG

Examples of Esplin’s work are on display throughout her home.
Lance and Lara.jpg

Many of Esplin’s doll designs have been adapted to a variety of ethnicities. The top photo is of the original Lance and Lara dolls Esplin keeps at home. Below are magazine images of the same doll models as African American children.
cranio kids.jpg

Esplin was commissioned to create this series of dolls, which she calls her “Cranio Kids,” to provide children with congenital disabilities dolls that look like them.
Schubert doll (2).jpg

This male doll, named Schubert, is part of a series that Esplin hopes some manufacturer will eventually bring to market.

