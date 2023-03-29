Treasure hunting in Germaine’s Emporium | Eastern Arizona Lifestyle

I had a Crissy doll when I was a little girl. I loved her, and over the years wished I could find her again, partly because she was so pretty, but mostly because I wanted another chance to take care of her properly because the first time around I cut her hair, a fact which still makes me cringe. The fact that I used her orange lace dress to dress up my cats is less bothersome.
Recently I was delighted to discover a Crissy doll on eBay. I snatched it up, and I got it for a bargain, although I would have paid more. While I don’t remember all the times I played with my first Crissy doll, when I hold this one, I feel a connection to my past that feels sweet.
I had that same sense of nostalgia when I browsed through Germaine’s Emporium in downtown Duncan. The store is on U.S. Highway 70, also known as the Old West Highway, which, before the birth of I-10, was a major east-west artery through the state. The Emporium is actually made up of several buildings, one of which faces the highway from behind an old truck and a trundle bed overgrown with a profusion of red flowers.
The business’ main building used to be Allred’s Chevrolet dealership called the Nite and Day Garage, a once-booming enterprise which, according to Carol Germaine, “shut down in “73,” when the I-10 came through. Before that, it was a blacksmith shop owned by the Allreds. The whole back of the shop was open, with a car wash in back and floor-to-ceiling windows in the front.”
The space within the main building is huge, packed with a collection of vintage toys, knick knacks, housewares, tools, books and more. Taken together, they are a snapshot of several decades of American culture. Some items I remembered from my childhood; some were from my mother’s youth, and many were from more recent years. Exploring the business and its many nooks proved a nostalgic journey that was both wistful and delightful.
I bought a few things, but left behind some treasures I still have a yen for.
One item that caught my eye hung from the rafters with old bicycles. When I showed the picture to a friend, who described it as a shopping cart converted into a baby stroller. He was close to the mark: It was a Taylor Tot vintage stroller made by Murray Ohio Manufacturing Co., which, according to a 2012 article by antiques expert Terry Kovel, opened in 1919 to manufacture cars and during the Depression made toy cars they marketed under the name of Steelcraft Wheel Goods.
If you grew up in the mid-1960s and early 1970s you probably remember Buffy and Jody from the TV show “Family Affair.” Certainly the recollection struck me when I encountered a beautiful box containing Buffy and Jody paper dolls that lay nestled in a bin of baby dolls in the main room. On the box lid, Buffy is shown in a short jacket dress and knee-high boots, and Jody is in a cowboy outfit. The set contained “Two magic dolls … [and] 36-piece magic stay-on wardrobes,” and by the looks of it, everything was still in the box.
Another item in Germaine’s that caught my eye was a Dudley Do-Right flex doll. The toy is in its Wham-o original packaging, and it still makes me giggle a little that his title is Dudley Do-Right — TV star. Children of the 1970s will remember this Royal Canadian Mounted Policeman and his arch nemesis, Snidely Whiplash, who was always tying Nell to the train tracks. Despite Do-Right’s infatuation with Nell, she loved only his horse, who, incidentally, was named Horse.
Lining a shelf in the toy area were vintage lunch pails ranging in condition from well-worn to surprisingly well-preserved. One featured a cartoon version of Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, while another had a vintage drawing of Barbie from an indeterminate era. Roger Rabbit and Beauty and the Beast sat side-by-side next to a Thermos with Lee Majors as the Six Million Dollar Man. The star of the shelf for me was the Pink Poodle AladdinThermos. Details are scant for why this black poodle is called pink. I did discover that this Thermos is highly sought after, and it looked to be in better condition than others I saw online. Additionally, Mickey Mouse collectors may be interested in the Princess Minnie and Mickey Mouse Thermos on the shelf.
On the other end of the main showroom is a tall bookcase loaded with tins. One kitschy tin featured a white-faced fellow in a yellow hat, with the label Zu Zu Ginger Snaps. For me it stood out because the name reminded me of Zu Zu Bailey from It’s a Wonderful Life. Research revealed that the figure on the tin is ZuZu the Clown, who was born in a Mansfield, Ohio, cracker factory named Crawford & Zeller. Timothy Brian McKee tells the story on a website about Richland County history, and relates that Crawford & Zeller became Crawford & Taylor in 1881, then in 1898 became the first headquarters for National Biscuit Company, now known as Nabisco. Crawford & Taylor was part of a network of 181 bakeries across the nation, and McKee states that this network made the bakeries able to specialize in their favorite baked goods. Crawford & Taylor specialized in ginger snaps. The National Biscuit Company wanted them to have a catchy name that even an infant could say, and Zu Zu fit the bill.
Atop a table with an assortment of costume jewelry and glass bowls was an Oneida collector’s plate with the Pride of Venice Cove crate label art. The label is circa 1940 and the plate is part of Oneida’s Vintage Label Collection. The colors are still vibrant, and I found that prices were still reasonable for the plates as well as the labels.
Rounding out my favorite items that I left behind is a vintage brass and glass floor lamp that lights up the entrance. I believe it’s from the 1970s; one online source named Anthony California as the designer, while another simply said it was Italian. The lotus flowers cast a soft light that takes me back to my childhood in the living room by the fireplace, and again I’m intrigued by this sense of nostalgia that makes me want the thing. It wars with my aspiration to limit what I own, and I am sure I’m not alone in this.
One of the things I did buy when I visited was a bag of Holly Hobby fabric. If you are from that era and you love to sew, you know that this was a rare find. And you probably won’t be surprised that I have found it difficult to cut into it.
Nostalgia is complicated, but it’s sweet. The beauty of places like Germaine’s Emporium is that you can indulge it by wandering through the aisles and among the shelves and stirring your memories, or you can pay it the ultimate tribute by acquiring a piece of the past and taking it home with you.