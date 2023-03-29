Welcome to the inaugural edition of Eastern Arizona Lifestyle — a print and digital magazine produced by EA Media.
We are so excited to bring this quarterly publication to our little corner of the world. This is an expansion of the portfolio that encompasses EA Media designed to inform and entertain. We believe this magazine is a great complement to Eastern Arizona Courier, Copper Era and EA Digital Solutions. We are in the information business bringing it to you in whatever way you choose to consume the stories of our people, places and things that make Eastern Arizona a great place to live.
In an effort to bring traditional ideas into a new and fresh format, in this first edition we are highlighting Graham & Greenlee Counties’ Most Influential (formerly titled Super Heroes). These people live in Graham & Greenlee county and have made their respective communities a better place to live, play and build a future.
We also are excited to launch our region’s Most Influential Youth in 2023. We are recognizing some of the area’s standout youth who are changing these communities for the better.
EA Media is proud to recognize the people of Eastern Arizona who are spark plugs in their communities. We look for those who are standouts in their personal lives, not just on the job or in the classroom. People who volunteer, who look in on their neighbors, who make others a priority. People who care, people who take action.
Enjoy!
Explore the magazine and 2023 Most Influential honorees here.