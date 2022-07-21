According to Freeport-McMoRan’s second-quarter report, Safford’s Lone Star mine, located a few miles from Safford’s copper mine, is increasing its operating rate to 300 million pounds of copper from oxide ores annually, a significant uptick in production from its current capacity of 200 million pounds per year.
Freeport stated in the report that the company intends to undergo metallurgical testing in the area for possible long-term mining investment and addition.
“This is a potential future keystone asset for our company,” Richard Adkerson, chairman and CEO of Freeport-McMoRan said in a promotional video posted on their website.
In addition to expanding Lone Star operations, Freeport is planning an expansion to double the concentrator capacity of the Bagdad operation in northwest Arizona. Freeport is in the process of a feasibility study, which is expected to be completed in 2023, for this project, according to the report.
Overall, second-quarter 2022 copper volumes were above April 2022 guidance by 5 percent and above second-quarter 2021 by 17 percent. The report also found unit net cash costs in line with April 2022 guidance, significant debt retirements through open-market transactions and an increase in share repurchase authorization.
Freeport’s consolidated copper sales volumes from North America totaled 389 million pounds in second-quarter 2022 and second-quarter 2021. The country’s copper sales are estimated at 1.5 billion pounds for the year 2022.
For the six months ending June 30, Freeport’s mined copper was sold 60 percent in concentrate, 18 percent as cathode and 22 percent as rod from North America operations.
Average unit net cash costs in second-quarter were higher than second-quarter 2021, primarily reflecting higher mining and milling rates and higher energy and other input costs.
Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for Freeport’s North America copper mines are expected to approximate $2.25 per pound of copper for 2022 based on current sales volume and cost estimates, and assuming an average molybdenum price of $16 per pound for the second half of 2022. The country’s average unit net cash costs for 2022 would change by approximately 2 cents per pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum for the second half of 2022.
Jointly, recent data show Freeport’s Sanford mines add close to $235 million to the state economy and $134 million to Graham County’s economy, while the Morenci copper and molybdenum mine provides close to $939 million for the state of Arizona, including $236 million for the economy of Greenlee County.
Morenci is Freeport’s only Arizona mine that is not owned outright: they retain a 72 percent undivided joint venture interest.