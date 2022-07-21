Lone Star mine

The Lone Star pit in Safford.

According to Freeport-McMoRan’s second-quarter report, Safford’s Lone Star mine, located a few miles from Safford’s copper mine, is increasing its operating rate to 300 million pounds of copper from oxide ores annually, a significant uptick in production from its current capacity of 200 million pounds per year.

Freeport stated in the report that the company intends to undergo metallurgical testing in the area for possible long-term mining investment and addition.

