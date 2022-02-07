TOMBSTONE − The Morenci Wildcats boys and girls basketball teams were in Tombstone Friday, Feb. 4 taking on the Yellow Jackets in a 2A East basketball game.
The Wildcat girls thumped Tombstone 50-18 while the boys posted a 70-37 win over the Yellow Jackets.
In the girls game, Juliauna Aguilar scored seven first quarter points and Mia Ontiveros pumped in five as Morenci led 19-4 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter Ontiveros added seven points as the Wildcats led 29-9 at the half. Morenci would outscore Tombstone 12-3 in the third taking a 41-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Elena Leonard would score 13 points to lead the Wildcats in scoring. Ontiveros followed with 12, Juliana Aguilar had eight and Zenayah Cortez contributed six.
After the game, Morenci’s girls basketball coach, Albert Ortega said he was happy to see his team play as well as it did Friday.
“We were trying to mix things up a bit and play some girls who don’t get a lot of playing time,” he said. “We’re trying to get ready for the playoffs, so we need to make sure we have a full group ready to go.”
The coach praised Cortez’s effort against the Yellow Jackets as well as Aguilar, who according to Ortega, did a good job of controlling the boards with her rebounding.
“Those two always seem to stand out for us,” he said.
The coach acknowledged the effort of Devanie Medina who only scored three points but was all over the court “like a mad hornet.”
The coach said his team is just not starting to play like it was prior to going into COVID-19 protocol.
“I think we’re starting to play like we were before going into quarantine,” he said.
In the boys game that followed Marco Muniz would drill back-to-back 3 pointers to begin the game and Tristen Sanchez would sink a three as the Wildcats took a quick 9-2 lead over the Yellow Jackets enroute to a 21-8 first quarter lead.
Morenci padded its lead to 28-10 in the second quarter. Joey Seballos’ basket with three minutes remaining in the half gave the Wildcats a 40-19 edge. Tombstone made an 8-0 run at Morenci thanks to two 3-pointers from Malakhi Kelller just as the half expired making the score 40-27 at the half.
The second half was all Morenci as the Wildcats outscored the Yellow Jackets 33-10.
The Morenci girls, who were ranked 11th in the 2A girls basketball rankings going into the game with Tombstone, improved to 9-4 overall, 6-4 in conference, 5-2 in region, while the boys, who were ranked 13th, improved to 7-7 overall, 5-5 in region, 3-4 in region.
Both Morenci teams were in Benson Feb.7 and will be at Bisbee Feb. 10 on what will be Senior Night for the Pumas.
The Wildcats will have their Senior Night on Friday, Feb.11 when they host Tombstone in a rematch.
SOCCER
The soccer team won in dominating fashion, defeating Andrada Polytechnic 8-0 on Monday, January 31.
“Passing is important to us but we must be patient,” Morenci coach Maurizio Ciriello said. “Sometimes we can get impatient and push the ball too quickly which can lead to mistakes.”
After the win, the Wildcats finished the regular season 3-9.
WRESTLING
Wednesday, the wrestling team participated in a meet at Safford and defeated Safford 51-19.
“Their work ethic is what sets them apart and they do not let the talent go to their head,” wrestling coach Casey Woodall said. “These kids are very motivated to succeed on their own.”