ribboncutting.jpg
Dorsha Frye photo

There was a ribbon cutting Aug. 17 for Con Carino, a new salon in Clifton on North Coronado Boulevard. Con Carino is owned by Mary Merino and Shannon Williams. Pictured are: Dawna Lizarraga, Greenlee County Chamber vice president; Dorsha Frye chamber president; Merino; Williams; Neredia Jaquez, co-worker and Donna Show, chamber secretary.

Tags

Load comments