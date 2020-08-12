Safford man arrested on drug, weapons charges
Safford police officers investigating a possible assault arrested a Safford man on multiple felony charges Aug. 5, including possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
According to a Safford police report, officers received an assault call around 2 a.m. Aug. 5 and the alleged victim identified a man walking west on East Highway 70 as the suspect.
After handcuffing Randolph Dalzine, an officer discovered a handgun concealed in Dalzine’s waistband and heroin and methamphetamine in his pockets, the report said.
A criminal records check revealed Dalzine has multiple felony convictions, rendering it illegal for him to possess firearms, the report stated. It was also discovered that he was wanted on two non-extraditable warrants.
Dalzine was booked into the Graham County Jail.
He is facing drug possession charges along with possession of a deadly weapon while in the commission of a felony charge and the prohibited weapons charge.
Arizona Historical Society creates new license plate
The Arizona Historical Society has a new specialty license plate that pays homage to the state’s powerful summer storms.
According to a news release, the new plate was released by the Arizona Department of Transportation on August 10 and can be ordered through the AZ MVD NOW website at azmvdnow.gov.
The new plate design began last summer.
The new plate features an afternoon monsoon storm moving in over the desert and the “X”, which is the Society’s logo and the alchemy symbol for copper.
After finalizing the monsoon plate concept, the Arizona Historical Society worked with ADOT to make sure the design met law enforcement and readability standards.
The new plate is available to the general public, and there are no special requirements. Plates may be ordered online.
The initial application fee is $25 with a $25 annual renewal fee, of which $17 goes directly to the Arizona History Society. Sales from the plate support the Society’s mission to preserve and share Arizona’s past — at statewide museums, library and archives, and through educational programs. For more info, visit azhs.org.
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center buys surgery clinic
Mt Graham Regional Medical Center has acquired the surgical practice of Dr. Bart J. Carter, the sole general surgeon in the Gila Valley.
According to a news release, Mt. Graham Surgical Associates will meet the general surgery needs of the residents in Graham and Greenlee counties.
“Dr. Carter has been a vital part of our hospital community for many years,” Roland Knox, CEO of MGRMC said in a news release. “The acquisition of his clinic provides the foundation for building an even more robust general surgery service.”
Knox said bringing Carter on board is the first step in what will be an extensive expansion of the hospital’s general surgery offerings.
The clinical space for Mt Graham Surgical Associates is currently housed in the same office space as Dr. Carter’s previous clinic. Once completed, the clinic will move into its permanent home in the new Medical Office Building located on the campus’ south side adjacent to the MGRMC Cancer Center.
Correction
“Graham County has met two out of three benchmarks to reopen schools,” Page A3, Wednesday, Aug. 12. The Arizona Department of Health Services posted inaccurate graphics. As of July 19, Graham County had met one benchmark.