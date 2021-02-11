Drive-thru Ash Wednesday Feb. 17
The Gila Valley Ministerial Association will again be offering ashes on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 7 a.m. - noon on the corner of 8th St. and 20th Ave. across from Copper Hills Dentistry. To be in compliance with COVID-19 precautions, clergy will use masks and gloves. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Expect colder temps
People in the Gila Valley should expect colder temperatures, breezes and a little bit of rain over the next few days.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Gary Zell said we can expect a high of 66 degrees Saturday, but we'll only get into the low 50s Sunday thanks to a storm system due to arrive that morning. There's a 70% chance of rain Sunday as well and winds will be 25-30 mph.
Tuesday will start out in the mid to upper 20s and warm up to about 60 degrees and there's a 30% chance of rain overnight Tuesday through mid-day Wednesday.
We'll start out Wednesday around freezing and it should get into the 50s, Zell said.
Arrest made at hospital
A hospital visitor was arrested Feb. 4 after employees said the inebriated man caused a disruption.
According to a Safford Police report, Terrance Fisher was visiting a patient in poor condition when he began vomiting non-stop, was asked to leave and refused.
Hospital employees called security, but he still refused to leave and began screaming obscenities at the guards, according to the report. One guard also said Fisher threatened to kill him and told him to "watch his back" when he got off work.
Fisher continue to scream when officers arrived to assist the guards, according to the report.
He was booked into the Graham County jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct and threatening and intimidating.