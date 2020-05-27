Graham County reports four new COVID-19 cases
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 501 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of documented cases in Arizona since the start of the pandemic to 17,763.
Graham County cases has recorded four more cases this week, bringing the total to 26. Three of the four cases are connected and 12 additional people associated with them are awaiting test results, said Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas.
Cochise County has documented 67 cases.
Both counties have reported one death each, however, the majority of the people in both counties have recovered and are no longer in isolation.
Greenlee County is now reporting four COVID-19 cases; two of them are active.
The state reported 26 new deaths Thursday, bringing the number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona to 857.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 287,605. The percentage that have tested positive is 5.5 percent. In late April, the percentage was 9 percent.
The CDC is reporting 16,429 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,678,843. The agency is also reporting 770 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 99,031.
Another Gila River bed fire contained
The Pima Fire Department was kept busy Wednesday when a tractor accidentally knocked down an electrical pole, sparking another brush fire in the Gila River bed.
No one was injured in the tractor accident or while fighting the fire, which started around 2:30 p.m. and was contained by 8:30 p.m.
Pima Fire Department Chief Scott Howell said the fire came within one quarter of a mile of the Pima bridge. Fire crews were able to contain the blaze by creating fire breaks and doing some underbrush clearing.
First Baptist Church schedules VBS
The First Baptist Church of Safford is inviting children K-6 to participate in its Vacation Bible School June 22-June 26.
“Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides and Provides” will allow participates to step back in time to explore adventures faced by Moses and the Israelites. They’ll also participate in crafts, sing, play teamwork-building games and learn Bible verses.
The program will be 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. each day. To pre-register, visit fbcsafford.org
Blood drive set for Monday
Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, has scheduled a blood drive for Monday in Safford.
It will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Safford Masonic Lodge, 1421 S. 2nd Avenue.
According to a news release, all blood types are critically needed right now, with an especially high need for type O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells. In addition, platelets are always needed by patients for cancer treatments, surgeries and emergencies. Donors are urged to give blood as soon as possible by going online to vitalant.org or calling 877-258-4825.
Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley plans to reopen
The Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley is planning to reopen June 8 after a 12-week shutdown due to COVID-19, but youth participation will be limited. Director Mick Ruiz, speaking at a recent Safford City Council meeting, said participation would be cut by at least half. Ruiz said the down time was used to repaint the interior of the club’s building and work on safety measures in anticipation of reopening.