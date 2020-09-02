Gila Valley Farmers Market receives grant
The Graham County Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the Gila Valley Farmers Market has received a $15,000 grant from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties.
The grant is part of a larger effort by the Gila Valley Food Coalition and Local First Arizona Foundation to assist food producers and consumers access healthy, locally produced food.
The Gila Valley Farmers Market will use these funds to continue to grow the market, increase the capacity of market managers, enable Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries to purchase healthy, local food, and to find and promote food that is “Gila Valley Grown” to new markets.
The Gila Valley Farmers Market is located at 1051 W Thatcher Boulevard in Safford. It’s open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To learn more about the market please contact Kay Marchione 928-428-2511 or kay@graham-chamber.com.
Local officials receive recognition
Local elected officials were recognized Wednesday by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns for their years of service to their communities.
The League recognizes service award recipients each year at its annual conference and awards are bestowed upon mayors and council members who have served their communities for eight, 12, 16, 20, and 28 years of service.
Elected officials who received an 8-year service award included:
• Barbara Ahmann, Vice Mayor, Clifton
• Aaron Allen, Vice Mayor, Thatcher
• Luis Montoya, Mayor, Clifton
• Ray West, Councilmember, Clifton
Elected officials who received a 28-year service award:
• Bob Rivera, Mayor, Thatcher
DUI arrest made
A simple traffic violation ended up leading to a DUI arrest recently.
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy saw Brittany Heider turn north on Highway 191 from Ocotilla Street without completely stopping at around 9:20 a.m. Aug. 18.
The deputy pulled her over on Roper Lake Road. Heider, who had a small child in the car with her, failed field sobriety tests and admitted to having used methamphetamine earlier that morning, according to the report.
Heider was arrested for driving under the influence, taken to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center for blood tests, and released, the report stated. A relative picked up the child.
Arrest made following high-speed chase
The Safford Police Department will be asking the Graham County Attorney’s Office to file unlawful flight from law enforcement and reckless driving charges against a 15-year-old boy who led officers on a high speed chase Aug. 28.
According to an SPD report, Safford and Thatcher officers tried to stop two dirt bikes that were speeding down U.S. Highway 70 near 20th Avenue, but the drivers both fled. A Safford sergeant saw the two motorcyclists run a red light at 5th Avenue at a high rate of speed and then separate at Highway 191.
A Safford officer clocked one of the motorcyclists going 80 mph in a 35 mph zone on Highway 191 and when he tried to stop the driver, the driver traveled into oncoming traffic to get away, the report stated.
The officer made a U-turn and continued to pursue the driver, but the pursuit was called off when it came to dangerous.
A short time later, a Safford officer found one of the motorcyclists on Discovery Park. The motorcyclist ended up losing control of the bike after driving through a large amount of brush and the officer took him into custody, according to the report.
The 15-year-old boy told the officer he didn’t stop for any of the officers because he and his friend were “just having fun.” He also said he didn’t stop because he’d seen YouTube videos of officers “being mean to motorcyclists who failed to yield to officers,” according to the report.
The boy identified his friend as a 19-year-old man. According to the officer, the boy “remained jovial and upbeat and did not seem to fully understand his actions, the risks of those actions, and the pending consequences.”
The boy was released to his father.
Salsa Trail Challenge is now under way
The World Famous Salsa Trail announce a new format for SalsaFest this year. Instead of the traditional festival in downtown Safford, they are taking the party to all 15 SalsaFest locations.
To complete the SalsaTrail Challenge, which started Sept. 1, salsa lovers must submit an entry for each of the SalsaTrail locations. A valid entry includes their name, the restaurant, the entrée they ate, the salsa(s) they tried, a score of the salsa between 1-100, and a photo of their receipt.
Each person who completes the SalsaFest Challenge will receive a one of a kind T-shirt. The first person to complete the SalsaFest Challenge will receive $300 in gift cards, which is one $20 gift card from each restaurant.
There’s also a photo contest.
People are being urged to celebrate SalsaFest by sharing photos of themselves enjoying a meal at official SalsaTrail locations. A valid entry includes their name, the restaurant, and the photo. One prize-winning photo will be chosen for each official SalsaTrail location.
The person who submitted the winning photo will receive a $20 gift card. By submitting a photo, they are giving permission for it to be used in promotional materials.
Participants should text their entries for both the SalsaFest Challenge and the Photo Contest by text to 928-792-8661.
Visit https://www.grahamchamber.org/world-famous-salsa-trail-locations.html for all of the SalsaTrail locations.