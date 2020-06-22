DAR offering scholarships
The Gila Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is offering three scholarships (one $500 and two $250) to students of any grade level attending one of the high schools in Safford, Thatcher or Pima and taking EAC dual enrollment, general education classes. This also applies to homeschooled students at the high school level. The money from the scholarship can be used to offset expenses for books and tuition.
Since part of DAR’s mission is to promote an understanding of American heritage in today’s young people, the awarding of this scholarship will be based on the submission of a short, patriotic essay by August 25. With the deadline being only a few weeks after school starts and submission highly competitive, applicants are encouraged to work on their essays during the summer.
For further information and updated guidelines for the essay, contact DAR Gila Valley Chapter member, Bonnie Briscoe at 928-428-5904, other chapter members or any high school guidance counselor in the school districts listed above.
Voter registration deadline is July 30
Graham County Recorder Wendy John announced that the last day to register to vote or to change party affiliation for the Aug. 28, 2018, primary election is Monday, July 30.
Visit the Graham County Recorder’s Office at 921 W. Thatcher Blvd., second floor, in Safford to register in person, or visit www.servicearizona.com to register online.
Those who are registered as independent, other or party not designated and are who on the Permanent Early Voter List must inform the Recorder’s Office which party ballot should be mailed.
Contact the Recorder’s Office as soon as possible at 928-428-3560, or toll free at 1-888-428-3252.
Freeport-McMoRan named to the Civic 50 List
For the eighth consecutive year, Freeport-McMoRan has been named to the Civic 50 list of most community-minded companies in the U.S., and was again named as the Materials Sector Leader in recognition of the company’s significant community engagement.
The Civic 50, an initiative of Points of Light, recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation each year as determined by an annual survey that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.
Freeport-McMoRan employees volunteered more than 36,000 hours last year with community-based organizations through episodic projects as well as skills-based initiatives and long-term charitable board service. The company also continued to advance biodiversity and conservation efforts near their sites and engage with community stakeholders across the enterprise to identify and address desired social outcomes.
Civic 50 honorees are selected based on four dimensions of their community engagement programs and social impact: strategic investment, business integration, fostering civic culture and measuring impact.
To learn more about The Civic 50, visit civic50.org. For more information on Freeport citizenship initiatives, visit freeportinmycommunity.com.