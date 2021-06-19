Man dies in fork lift accident
A man died Friday after he was pinned under a forklift at a business north of Pima, according to the Graham County Sheriff's Department.
The accident took place between 11:30 a.m. and noon at a business that makes pallets in the 600 block of East Center Street, near Alder Lane.
YouTube video seminar June 24
The Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center is hosting a seminar Thursday for small business owners interested in growing their businesses via YouTube.
The Grow with Google event will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday online at no cost.
Whether you’re thinking about making your first DIY video, or cranking out your 20th video, there are creative styles, techniques and best practices that anyone can learn to create more compelling content.
For more information about this event or help with registration, contact the EAC Small Business Development Center at (928) 428-8590 or email: tavia.raley@eac.edu.
To register online, go here: https://bit.ly/35pnrLr