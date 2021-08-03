FMI welcomes new board members
Freeport-McMoRan announced Monday the appointment of Marcela E. Donadio and Sara Grootwassink Lewis to its Board of Directors.
Donadio was a partner of Ernst & Young LLP, a multinational professional services firm until she retired in 2014. She served as Americas Oil & Gas Sector Leader for the firm for seven years prior to that.
Lewis founded Lewis Corporate Advisors, a capital markets and board advisory firm, in 2009, where she served as chief executive officer until 2018.
Freeport’s Board of Directors is now comprised of nine members, including eight independent directors. With these additions to the Board, average director tenure is approximately five years.
DUI arrests
The following people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence:
• July 18, 3 a.m., Second Street, Seventh Avenue, Safford: Shawn Moreno was arrested after a Safford police officer pulled him over for stopping beyond a stop sign and he failed field sobriety tests, according to a Safford police report.
• July 21, 10 p.m., 400 block of East 7th Street, Safford: Julia Benavidez was arrested after a Safford police officer recognized her and pulled her over for driving on a suspended license, making a wide turn and having a burned out license plate light. According to a Safford police report, Benavidez declined to take field sobriety tests, but had bloodshot, watery eyes and track marks. The report said a K9 officer alerted to Benavidez’s purse and an officer found heroin inside. She was booked into the Graham County jail on suspicion of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated driving under the influence.
• July 23, 9:30 p.m., 1900 block West Thatcher Boulevard, Safford: Michael Ray Holquin of New Mexico was arrested after a Thatcher police officer pulled him over for making an unlawful left turn and he showed signs of impairment during a HGN test, according to a Thatcher police report.
• July 31, 11 p.m., Hoopes Avenue and Bingham Street, Thatcher: Jonathan M. Boni of Safford was arrested after a Thatcher police officer pulled him over for going 25 miles an hour in a 40 mph zone and he failed field sobriety tests, according to a Thatcher police report. He also blew 0.136 on a portable breath test.
Drug arrests made
An officer who contacted a Safford man because he was riding a bike after midnight without a headlight ended up arresting the man on a warrant and drug charges.
According to a Safford police report, Jerry Morris, 37, was spotted riding his bike in the 1000 block of Central Avenue July 15 and while talking to him, the officer learned Morris had a warrant. During a subsequent search, he found a broken glass pipe in his pocket and a baggie of methamphetamine inside his hat.
Morris was booked into the Graham County jail on suspicion of possession of a dangerous and drug paraphernalia in addition to the warrant.
In an unrelated incident on July 21, Safford police pulled over a car for having expired tags and found drug paraphernalia and nine counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in the vehicle. According to a Safford police report, the driver also had two handguns in his possession.
The driver was told the officers would be asking the Graham County Attorney’s Office to file four charges against him: possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of misconduct involving weapons.
County passes budget, accepts $20,000 grant
At Monday’s Graham County Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors unanimously voted to approve a $80,480,136 budget for the 2022 fiscal year.
The 2022 budget is a $26,748,792 increase from the previous year’s $53,731,344 budget. County manager Dustin Welker said that increase can be attributed to an increase in grants and awards the county received and the county leaving room in the budget for more grants and awards that they’re applying for and could receive this year.
In Arizona, the state’s constitution mandates that municipalities adopt balanced “all-inclusive” budgets, which means that municipalities have to include grants and awards and different kinds of revenue they think they’re going to get, or want to get, in their annual budgets.
At the same time, Welker said the county also reduced its tax rate by 15 cents from $2.75 per $1,000 to $2.60 per $1,000
During the meeting, the board also accepted a $20,000 award from the Arizona Attorney General’s Victim Rights Grant. The grant will cover a portion of salaries and benefits for both adult and juvenile victims’ advocates.
Driver identified
The driver of a haul hauler who was killed July 26 in a rollover accident near the Black Hills byway turnoff on U.S. 191 has been identified as Saul Gonzalez.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves, the hauler was traveling south when the right front tire blew, causing the vehicle to veer off the highway and overturn.
Welcome signs to be updated
The Pima Town Council instructed Town Manager Sean Lewis Tuesday night to meet with planning and zoning members and the Merrell brothers to discuss the possibility of replacing the town’s welcome signs.
Rick and Rob Merrell created the Town of Thatcher’s welcome signs and the council would like to discuss the possibility of creating Pima’s signs, albeit even better ones, they joked during Tuesday night’s meeting
Once Lewis has met with them to discuss materials, size and location, a workshop will be scheduled to gather community input as well.
Lewis suggested the new signs, noting the existing signs are looking kind of “ratty.”
“Our options are endless,” Lewis said. “We’re only limited by our imaginations.”
Assistant city clerk hired
Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis announced during Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting the town has hired Cody Marshall as the town’s assistant city clerk.
A teary-eyed Lewis said Town Clerk Teresa Bigler will be retiring and she wanted to train someone prior to her departure.
After the meeting Bigler said it will be several months before she leaves.
July rain totals released
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Strongman, the Safford area received 3.47 inches of rain in July, far exceeding the typical half inch of rain the area has been receiving monthly over the last few years.
The record rainfall for Safford was 6.45 inches in July 2017, Strongman said.
Other impressive rain falls as far as the last few years are concerned were noted in September 2018 (2.34 inches) and November 2019 (2.66 inches), Strongman said.
Local residents can expect to see day-time temperatures to hover right around 100 Saturday through Wednesday with overnight lows in the mid 70s, he said. The chance of rain will be right around 20% during that time frame.