The Safford Police Department is investigating the theft of $4,500 from a local preschool employee.
According to a SPD report, the employee called police on Nov. 16 and told an officer she sold an item of hers and received $4,500 in cash around 11 a.m. while at work. She placed the envelope containing the money into her purse, which she then put into an upper cabinet along with classroom supplies.
When she arrived home after 4 p.m. the envelope was no longer in her purse, the woman told the officer.
Her two co-workers denied knowing the woman even had the money.
12-year-old steals pickup
A 12-year-old Safford boy was arrested on suspicion of unlawful means of transportation recently.
According to a Safford Police Department report, a woman called police around 11 p.m. Nov. 21 after arriving home to find her mother’s 2009 Ford F150 missing along with her 12-year-old son who was on probation.
Officers found the truck traveling near Relation Street and Central Avenue and saw the boy getting out of it and took him into custody, the report said.
Because the boy tested positive for COVID-19, probation declined to take custody of him and he was released to his mom.
In addition to the car theft charge, he was also cited for driving without a license.
Festival of Trees canceled
Organizers of St. Rose of Lima Parish’s Festival of Trees announced Tuesday that “due to unforeseen circumstances and the safety of the community” this weekend’s event has been canceled.
Library has new exhibit
Kids of all ages are encouraged to check out the Safford City-Graham County Library’s new exhibit “I’m super curious/Soy Super Curiosa” now through Feb. 10.
The STEM exhibit will teach kids about outer space, weather, oceanography, and more through an interactive global display.
The exhibition is especially designed for tweens 10 to 13 years old and their families, but people of all ages will have fun learning and exploring.
The exhibition is written in both English and Spanish.
For more information and to view a calendar of related public programs at the library, visit www.saffordlibrary.org or call 928-432-4165.