Safford investigating mysterious groceries
A Safford couple thought someone dumped six bags of trash near their mailbox last week, but called police when they realized $282 worth of groceries were inside the sacks instead.
According to a Safford Police report, the 8th Street couple called police around 2 p.m. Oct. 5 to report their discovery.
When an officer arrived, they turned the groceries over along with receipts showing someone had purchased the goods from Walmart with cash around 8:45 p.m. the evening prior.
The officer went to Walmart to look at surveillance video and discovered a Hispanic woman with long dark hair with blonde streaks bought the groceries. She’s in her mid to late-30s and has an armband tattoo on her right arm.
Safford Captain Brian Avila said the case remains unsolved and agreed it is a “strange” one.
“No idea why they did this,” he said.
The food was submitted to the department’s property unit.
Restaurant falls for counterfeit bill
A local restaurant employee fell victim to a customer who gave her a fake $100 last week.
According to a Safford Police Department report, a woman who was working at a downtown restaurant thought the $100 bill a customer gave her for her $11 order “looked and felt” funny so she decided to take a closer look at it.
The employee told police she held it up to the light to look for a water mark and didn’t see one. However, she did see a blue stamp down the middle so she thought it might be an older bill and she accepted it. She later discovered the bill was, indeed, counterfeit.
The officer wrote in her report that she saw Chinese writing on the front and back of the fake bill.
According to the report, the restaurant was going to track down surveillance video and the phone number given when the order was called in.
Saturday, Oct. 24, auction aims to benefit schools
Dan Hinton School and Brighter Day Preschool are holding an auction Saturday, Oct. 24.
Folks can preview the items at the school, 150 E. 400 S. in Pima from 8-9 a.m. and the auction begins at 9 a.m.
Among the items for sale: scroll saw, heavy duty router w/table, heavy duty joiner, wood lathe, table saw, radial arm saw, wood planer, 1 small router w/table, tables, 6 Mac computers, laptop, refrigerator, box of tools, many misc. items 2001 Ford Ford Windstar LX Van running condition, 2004 Ford Taurus Running Condition.
All of the items are sold “as is.” There are no guarantees.
Terms, Cash, Cashier’s Check, Checks with bank letter of guarantee. Items subject to change w/out notice. Items must be removed the day of the sale.
Correction
“Gila Monsters join NCJSS Esports World,” Page A10, Oct. 10, 2020.
The National Junior College Athletic Association created the NJCAA Esports in 2019.