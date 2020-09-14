GCSO makes two DUI drug arrests
According to the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made two separate DUI drug arrests recently — the same week deputies were undergoing special training to recognized impaired drivers.
A drug-detecting dog found heroin after one of the arrests and in an unrelated traffic stop deputies found marijuana.
Greenlee County Fair this weekend
The Greenlee County Fair is this weekend and will feature large and small livestock shows and auctions.
The hog show is 6 p.m. Thursday and the goat, lamb and steer show will be at 8 a.m. Friday followed by the Round Robing Showmanship. The poultry livestock show will be at 1 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, the poultry small stock auction will start at 11:30 a.m. and the Jr. Livestock auction will be at 3 p.m.
Clifton Public Library is now open
The Clifton Public Library is now open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but they are still also offering curbside service.
While visiting the library, patrons are required to wear a mask.
They also recommended you washing your hands.
Ten people are allowed in the library at a time and visits are being capped at 45 minutes.
To use the curbside service, call 928-865-2461.
Don’t forget to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census
The U.S. Census 2020 is nine questions long and takes 10 minutes to fill out on the phone or online.
The U.S. Census determines how the government spends billions of dollars every year on hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources.
It also determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
Fill out the Census online by visiting my2020census.gov or Fill out the Census over the phone by calling: 844-330-2020.