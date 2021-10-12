Sign up now for Veterans’ Day Parade
Gila Valley Veterans Services is hosting the 2021 Veterans’ Day Parade and the organization is seeking parade participants.
They’re looking for folks who intend to march, ride in a vehicle or on a float. They’re also looking for people who’d like to donate trailers or items to create a float.
Registration forms can be found on their Facebook page at ArizonaGVVS or picked up at 1910 W. Thatcher Blvd. They must be turned in by Nov. 1 via email at ggsvhq@gmail.com or at the Thatcher address.
For more information, call 928-432-6933 or email ggsvhq@gmail.com.
USDA reaching out to farmers, ranchers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an investment of $4.7 million to establish partnerships with organizations to provide outreach and technical assistance to historically underserved farmers and ranchers.
According to a news release, the partnerships will support participation in Farm Service Agency programs, including those that are part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
Fifty-six project proposals are being finalized to assist historically underserved farmers and ranchers in accessing FSA programs. Programs include outreach for pandemic assistance programs, including the signup re-opening of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2.
These proposals will also assist in outreach for FSA’s farm programs, conservation programs, farm loans, county committee elections, disaster programs, the Heirs’ Property Relending Program, heirs’ property succession planning and the Agricultural Marketing Service’s Pandemic Response and Safety Grant program.
The University of Arizona will provide support on CFAP2 and other FSA Programs in Arizona including all 26 Arizona reservations. The contact number is 520-626-6000.
EAC SBDC offering two Google seminars
The Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center would like to invite local business owners to two free Grow with Google Live Viewing Parties, each with separate themes.
On Oct. 20 at 9 a.m., the theme is Showcase Your Business & Products to Shoppers Online and will be live streamed at the EAC Alumni Library — Study Room #4, 615 N Stadium Ave, Thatcher.
This workshop offers strategies for building your online presence to reach new customers, optimizing your e-commerce site, and shows you how to list your products on Google.
For more information: https://bit.ly/39N87u7
On Oct. 26 at 9 a.m., the theme is Holiday Selling Tips for Retail Stores.
It will be live streamed at the EAC Small Business Development Center Conference Room, 576 N College Ave, Thatcher, AZ
Whether you’ve just opened your first retail store, are new to selling online, or are an established business looking to sharpen your skills, join this workshop to learn about the tools you need for a successful selling season.
For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3F2ArHu
For more information about EAC Small Business Development Center, call (928) 428-8590 or email: sbdc@eac.edu.
Handgun stolen
A Graham County resident recently reported she’d become the victim of a burglary during which her handgun had been stolen.
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, a resident of West Cottonwood Wash Road called the GCSO on Oct. 4 to report she came home to find her $150 No Bull running shoes missing, along with her Ruger LCP 380 handgun, all of her socks and $100 worth of protein bars.
The woman said the gun, valued at $400, had been in her dresser.
The deputy noted in his report he did not see any signs of forced entry and one needs a code to get into the building. The victim was given advice on ways to make the location more secure.
NatureSweet adding acreage in Mexico
NatureSweet Tomatoes, which owns greenhouses in Bonita, announced Tuesday it has entered a joint venture with Ganfer, a high technology greenhouse grower in Mexico.
As a result, the company will be adding more than 200 acres to the 1,200-plus acres already owned by the company, according to a news release.
NatureSweet is focused on becoming the single-source solution for greenhouse-grown produce in North America by 2023, according to the release.
Prison sentence imposed
A local man was formally sentenced to 1.25 years in prison Tuesday.
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, James Errante, 31, was pulled over on an ATV April 12 for a traffic offense and insisted he was an agent from Cochise County and had been following a load of methamphetamine into Safford.
The deputy told him there is no lieutenant by that name in the GCSO and said he needed to move the ATV to prevent an accident. Instead, Errante took off, the report said.
A slow speed chase ensued and when a sergeant found Errante, Errante told him he’d just been chased and attacked by a mountain lion while picking up trash.
Deputies found a marijuana pipe, methamphetamine and what appeared to be a THC cookie in Errante’s possession.
Errante pleaded guilty to three felony counts pertaining to a February 2021 assault case investigated by Thatcher Police and causing injury to the Graham County jail.
He also pleaded guilty to unlawful flight and possession of a dangerous drug in the April incident.
Once he’s completed his prison term, he’ll be placed on probation.
Septic Care Workshop scheduled
The University of Arizona’s Cochise County Cooperative Extension’s Water Wise program has scheduled a 90-minute on-line workshop with Kitt Farrell-Poe for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Farrell-Poe is the head of the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering.
Her work focuses on developing extension education programs in cooperation with county faculty and their clientele including county, state, and federal agency staff, local public officials, elementary and secondary teachers, farmers, and ranchers and interested citizens.
Visit waterwise.arizona.edu to register.