Purchase limits are back
If you haven’t already noticed, stores in the Gila Valley are starting to create purchase limits on TP and other items again.
Ashley Shick, director of communications for Bashas’, released a statement Wednesday saying that because it’s cough-and-cold season and COVID-19 is still a concern, the grocery store industry is expecting demand to rise for certain items.
Shick said they don’t expect disruptions in the supply chain, but they’re taking precautions nonetheless.
At Bashas, people can only purchase two of the following: bleach, hand sanitizers, hand soaps, isopropyl alcohol, multipurpose cleaners, paper towel, sanitizing wipes and toilet paper.
Safeway Manager Christal Carbajal said Safeway just lifted the limit on paper products a couple of weeks ago, but were told to re-implement it this week. The limit on cleaning supplies has never been abolished, she said.
A Walmart spokeswoman in Safford said people have been “over-shopping” for paper towels, toilet paper and water again so the purchase limits have been put back in place.
POWWOW is back
After its summertime break, POWWOW is back starting Nov. 7.
Produce On Wheels Without Waste gives people an opportunity to purchase 70 pounds of produce for $12 in the Home Depot parking lot.
The program, which is sponsored by Borderlands Produce and the Saffords Lions Club, was created in 2017.
Safford Lions Club Ed Lopez member said this winter’s distribution will be a drive-through format due to COVID-19.
POWWOW will be each month until May or June, Lopez said.
The monthly distribution depends on the availability of the food.Several days before the monthly distribution, a list of what produce will be available will be on the Safford Lions Club Facebook page.
Fifth wheeler burglarized
A Graham County couple who left their fifth wheeler unlocked fell victim to a burglar late last month.
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, the West Cholla Street residents found the door to their trailer open on Oct. 27 and found muddy shoe prints inside. The next day they realized a $30 bluetooth speaker, $50 Visa gift card, a $20 brooch and scarf and a $600 Colt .22 caliber handgun were missing.
Endangered squirrel numbers climb
The Arizona Game and Fish’s annual count of the endangered Mount Graham red squirrel found roughly 109 squirrels living in their habitat, a hefty increase since their habitat was nearly decimated by the Frye Fire in 2017.
After the Frye Fire in 2017, the red squirrel population fell to 33 squirrels from 252 the year prior.
Declared an endangered species in the late 1980s, the Mount Graham red squirrels are unique to the state of Arizona and are only found in the higher altitudes of the Pinaleño Mountain ranges. Four different insect outbreaks that harmed the trees they nest in and other fires have also made a dent in their population.
SPD receives DUI-related grants
The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded the Safford Police Department nearly $21,000 in grants to combat driving under the influence and bad driving in general.
According to a news release, the department received $20,000 to fund overtime for DUI enforcement and its selective traffic enforcement program, which targets aggressive driving, speeding, red-light runner and distracted drivers.
The department also received $914 to purchase new portable breathalyzer testers.
County working on resource guide
The Graham County Health Department is working to update its community resource guide.
If you would like to be included in the Graham County Resource Directory, please provide information via this Google Form link: https://forms.gle/syvNUjiHxgwdyGh8A
November is Arizona Family Caregiver Month
Gov. Doug Ducey has declared November Arizona Family Caregiver Month and to celebrate SEAGO Area Agency on Aging is holding a Zoom celebration Nov. 13 at 1 p.m..
The celebration will include a Tai Chi demonstration, “Self-care and Self-aware” tips for caregivers, virtual games, sharing and more.
To attend, you ca register on SEAGO’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/seagoareaagencyonaging