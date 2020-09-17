COVID-19 testing blitz takes place Saturday
The Graham County Health Department and Arizona State University are teaming up Saturday to offer saliva-based COVID-19 testing.
The testing will be 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
Drive-ins are welcome, but they are strongly people register online at https://asubioempportal.pointnclick.com/
The agency code is: SALIVATEST
• Once logged-in to the portal, click on “Appointments” to request an available appointment time
• Arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment.
• If you have any scheduling issues, please email COVID19info@asu.edu.
Important guidelines:
• You must wear a protective face covering — either cloth or surgical mask.
• Bring the QR code you receive after scheduling your test appointment.
• 30 minutes before your appointment, rinse your mouth with plain water for 20-30 seconds and then spit the water out.
• Do not eat, drink (even water), smoke, vape, or chew gum for 30 minutes prior to your appointment time (any of these factors may cause an invalid test and/or your test may be rejected by clinical personnel at site collection).
Tip: Staying well hydrated by drinking water the day before and up to 30 minutes prior to your test will speed your saliva collection process.
• Results will be available via the portal approximately 48 hours from your testing time.
Individuals will be available at the COVID-19 testing site to address questions you have pertaining to the sample collection process.
If you have questions, please contact the Graham County Health Department at 428-0110.
City changes mind on ordinance change
The Safford City Council decided not to move forward with a change to its Public Peace, Morals and Welfare ordinance after an hour long discussion Monday night.
Had the ordinance been amended, business owners and others could have been cited by the police for allowing amplified sounds to be heard from a distance of 200 feet or more or after 10 p.m. at night.
Safford Police Chief Glen Orr said police have been getting several calls from people complaining about loud music from local venues, especially since businesses have reopened after being closed due to COVID-19. Many of the residents had purchased homes during the shutdown. Orr stressed, however, that virtually all of the businesses have been exceedingly cooperative with his officers.
Among those who spoke out against the ordinance were Sarah’s Bullpen owner Sarah Henderson, The Manor House owner Tammy Mayhew, The Venue owner Steve Hunt and a few musicians. They all expressed displeasure with the hour of the proposed ordinance change and said they feared losing business to nearby municipalities.
After briefly discussing changing the hour to midnight, council members opted to make no changes to the existing ordinance.
Greenlee County mask ordinance extended
Greenlee County residents will have to wear face coverings in public at least through Oct. 20.
During a June 30 meeting, in a 2-1 vote, the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors approved a countywide mandate requiring face coverings for anyone age six and up “inside the enclosed area of any place of public accommodation.”
On Tuesday, board members David Gomez and Ron Campbell voted to extend the mandate until their next meeting Oct. 20 when they’ll review it again. Supervisor Richard Lunt voted against the mandate back in June and against the extension.
The board voted after County Administrator Derek Rapier read letters in support of the extension written by Dr. Fred Fox; Freeport McMoRan Vice President-Medical Director Dr. Richard Vinroot and representatives from Gila Health Resources. All attributed the fact Greenlee County hasn’t had a positive COVID-19 test result since Aug. 6 to the mask mandate. They further cited numerous studies showing masks work to slow the spread of the virus.
Red Cross urgently needs volunteers
Experts say the U.S. is in for a busy Hurricane Season this summer, and the American Red Cross urgently needs volunteers to help. Over one hundred volunteers from Arizona have left to work in the Gulf Coast area ranging from Texas to Louisiana.
“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should a large emergency, like a hurricane, occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking the public to consider becoming a trained volunteer and consider deploying to help with sheltering and other disaster-related services,” said Kara Egbert, Board Chair of the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Full information on volunteer opportunities is available here: https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer/urgent-need-for-volunteers.html.
For those interested in helping our community should a disaster occur, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Stacey Moore at 520-576-2874 or Stacey.moore@redcross.org