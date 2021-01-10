FMI loses former chairman
Freeport-McMoRan announced Sunday that James Robert “Jim Bob” Moffett, 82, has died.
Moffett, who lived in Austin, Texas, served as chairman of FMI 1984-2015 and CEO 1984-2003.
He co-founded McMoRan Exploration Co. in 1969 with B.M. “Mack” Rankin Jr. and W.K. McWilliams, both of whom preceded him in death.
McMoRan merged with Freeport Minerals Company in 1981.
Coalition reminds folks about tax creditsThe Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition wants to remind people that if they make donations to the non-profit members of the coaltion between now and April 15 they qualify for a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on tax owed in 2020 Arizona state income tax returns.
Individuals may receive up to a $400 credit and couples filing jointly may receive up to an $800 credit.
The nonprofits who are members of this year’s coalition are the Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley, Canyonlands Healthcare, CHAP Ministries, Graham County Rehabilitation Center, Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition, Mt. Graham Safe House, Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry, SEACUS and Tooth B.U.D.D.S.
For more info, visit grahamgreenleetcc.org or visit their Facebook page.
Accident victim identified
The man who was riding a scooter when he was struck and killed by a car on 20th Avenue Jan. 6 has been identified as Thatcher resident Gerald Pace, 89, said Safford Police Captain Brian Avila.
According to a Safford Police Department statement, authorities received a 911 call around 10 a.m. about a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 700 block of 20th Avenue. When police arrived, they found the victim lying in the two-way turn lane and the car in the Safeway shopping center.
Pace was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Surveillance videos show the victim left the south entrance of the Walmart and was heading west when he was hit by the car.
Authorities don’t believe the driver of the car was impaired.