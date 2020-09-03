Local officials receive recognition on Wednesday
Local elected officials were recognized Wednesday by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns for their years of service to their communities.
The League recognizes service award recipients each year at its annual conference and awards are bestowed upon mayors and council members who have served their communities for eight, 12, 16, 20, and 28 years of service.
Elected officials who received an 8-year service award included:
• Barbara Ahmann, Vice Mayor, Clifton
• Aaron Allen, Vice Mayor, Thatcher
• Luis Montoya, Mayor, Clifton
• Ray West, Councilmember, Clifton
Elected officials who received a 28-year service award:
• Bob Rivera, Mayor, Thatcher
Elections building increasing security
The Greenlee County Board of Supervisors approved last week the purchase and installation of electronic key card readers in the elections building.
Staff members will be able to use magnetic cards to enter the facility, although the key locks will remain, said Derek Rapier, county administrator.
The project, which will come to just under $14,000, is just the latest in a series of steps to improve security in the building, Rapier said.
“Every year since Gore-Bush there’s been this increase in emphasis on election security,” Rapier said. “A lot of what we do in election security is both procedural as well as physical security. We had a group come in and do an assessment of our elections building and they made recommendations to be implemented over time. This was the next step.”
Clarification
“An open letter to Democrats,” The Copper Era, Page 7, Sept. 2 was an edited version of a column written by Tim Bryce of Calm Harbor, Florida and submitted by Duncan resident Danny Rapier.