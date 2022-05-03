Graduates of the 2022 Graham County DreamBuilder program. Back, from left: Sage Romero, Martha Quezada, Nona Black, Kristie Tingle, Desiree Schnell, Ivon Hansen, Tiffany Faunce. Front: Clara Ochoa, Elieth Salazar-Alpizar.
Ten women graduated recently from the 2022 Graham County DreamBuilder program.
The weekly online courses and supplemental workshops started Feb. 9 and were taught by Sandra Robinson, a business analyst for Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center.
DreamBuilder, funded by Freeport-McMoRan and created by ASU’s Thunderbird School of Global Management, is designed to assist women in starting or growing their own businesses. The DreamBuilder program consists of 13 online courses that walk users through the basics of starting a business while simultaneously building a business plan.
More than 75 women have graduated from the program over the past seven years.
The ceremony included a keynote address from Jenny Howard, owner of Ginaveve’s Market Place and the Tiny Bean Coffee Co in Safford. Howard cited research from a study called “Harnessing the Power of Women-Owned Businesses” that found women who run their own businesses generate 10% more revenue in five years than men do.
She stated that with support from programs like DreamBuilder, women have the power to significantly impact the U.S. economy and create more money and jobs.
To sign up for next year’s DreamBuilder program, contact Tavia Raley, SBDC secretary, at (928) 428-8590.