Tuesday marks the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
Several Gila Valley women recently took the time to reflect on then and now.
Although women have the right to vote, there is still some distance between our current society and complete equality, said Debra Barr, Pima Town council member.
Barr, a retired local business owner, was the second woman to be elected to the council following Sherry Rozell, who was elected in 2006.
“I think women are generally not valued for their opinion as much as men are,” Barr said. “I don’t think that’s just Graham County, that’s nation-wide. I truly believe that women’s opinions are devalued. We have made major strides, yes.”
However, Barr said more women are running for office in Graham County nowadays. There were no women on the Pima Town Council 20 years ago, Barr said.
“I think it’s all beginning to change,” said Barr. “I think we need to get out there and start being more vocal. I think we need more women running for public office.”
Gila Valley
Ninety-year-old Helen Cole, a life-long Thatcher resident, said that while she saw inequality among the races locally, she was never made to feel inferior as a woman.
“This is probably the finest place you could ever live. It’s beautiful and the people are beautiful and I’m blessed to be living here,” said Cole.
“I have been a secretary, radio announcer, business woman, seamstress and substitute teacher. I was able to do anything as a woman and no one stopped me,” said Cole. “This is a beautiful place.”
Retired University of North Dakota professor and Pima resident, Mary Lou Fuller, lauded the efforts of those who brought about the 19th Amendment, but believes more work needs to be done.
“We have to recognize we have a lot of women who are playing important roles. If somehow these women could nurture the younger women that would be positive.”
More women in business
Jenny Howard, Thatcher Town Council member and owner of Ginaveve’s Market Place in Safford, says a lot has changed over the last 100 years for women.
Just look at the number of women who own their own businesses, she said.
“I like to see women own businesses because it’s telling me that they’re stepping out of their expected role as moms. They’re stepping beyond that role and taking a chance and living a dream that they may have had for a long time,” Howard said. “I’d like to see more of that.”
Politics
While both Barr and Howard are keen on women politicians, they both were unimpressed with Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate.
Barr believes Harris was chosen just for her gender and ethnicity, not her political viewpoints or what she stands for.
“Mrs. Harris is not a good choice and I don’t feel there is any female who is a good candidate for vice president or president at this time,” Howard said.
The viewpoint of a police chief
Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen, Pima’s first female chief, believes the right to vote is the backbone of the United States. She feels it is one of the most important rights that the nation has.
As far as equality, Cauthen said the Gila Valley is doing well.
“Women here in the Gila Valley are treated pretty fair, I know I have been,” Cauthen said. “By design, men and women are different. Can the woman do the same job as a man, absolutely. I’m proof of it. We can do the same job. Absolutely.”