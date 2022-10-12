One confirmed dead in collision on U.S. 191

A tow truck operator surveys the wreckage at the scene of a fatal collision that on U.S. 191 at Cactus Road late Wednesday morning.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

A 17-year-old girl is dead following a collision between a dump truck and an SUV late Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said the collision occurred at 10:42 a.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. 191 at milepost 115.

Tags

Load comments