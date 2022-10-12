featured 17-year-old girl confirmed dead in collision on U.S. 191 BY EA COURIER STAFF Oct 12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A tow truck operator surveys the wreckage at the scene of a fatal collision that on U.S. 191 at Cactus Road late Wednesday morning. PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 17-year-old girl is dead following a collision between a dump truck and an SUV late Wednesday morning.Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said the collision occurred at 10:42 a.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. 191 at milepost 115.He said there appeared to be no other injuries.Personnel from the AZDPS and Arizona Department of Transportation were still on scene as of 3:30 p.m.Officers at the collision site were mum about the investigation, but it appeared from the damage to the Suburban that it was struck squarely on the driver's side.The dump truck apparently belongs to CKC Construction and Materials.A boom truck from Sparklight internet and cable was also on scene suspending a large cable that apparently was downed in the incident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dump Truck Collision Motor Vehicle Transports Highway Bart Graves Dead Truck Officer Milepost Load comments Most Popular 17-year-old girl confirmed dead in collision on U.S. 191 Clifton Social Club reinvents itself with focus on future LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Two views of Prop 401 Hard work pays off for fair champions Pima council confronted with dubious tuition reimbursements Graham County Fair Parade Winemakers say Willcox Basin ballot initiative could spoil Arizona wine industry Copper Era earns prize for investigative reporting Kelly and Masters clash on immigration, abortion in U.S. Senate debate NatureSweet CEO underscores consequences of failed referendum Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit