Two hundred people who thought they’d be going to work for Bayacan once NatureSweet sold a couple of its Bonita greenhouses to the commercial cannabis company have lost their jobs.
Back in June, the Graham County Board of Supervisors voted, 2-1, to approve a zoning change request that would pave the way for NatureSweet to sell two of its six greenhouses to Bayacan, which planned to grow marijuana in them. NatureSweet also planned to turn two more of its greenhouses into a research and development area, calling it their “innovation center.”
A referendum and lawsuits have thrown everything into turmoil, however, and NatureSweet shut its doors July 23.
Many of those who lost their jobs have left Graham County to find jobs in the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas, said Martin Hernandez, the director of organizing non-retail division for United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99, the labor union that formally represented those NatureSweet employees.
“It’s very unfortunate about what’s going on,” Hernandez said. “This could have been avoided, but here we are.”
Skip Hulett, NatureSweet’s general counsel, said the company kept 40 of those 200 employees on for a number of months to do various forms of maintenance work on the greenhouse, but Hernandez said only three or four of those people will keep their job after October 29.
Both Hernandez and Hulett said there was a plan in place for the agricultural workers at NatureSweet’s greenhouse to begin working at Bayacan’s marijuana cultivation facility soon after the greenhouses were to be sold to Bayacan, with an understanding that the workers would continue to be represented by UFCW 99, Hernandez said.
Now, Hernandez said, those people are not only left without a job, but without health insurance and other union benefits.
“This is very devastating,” Hernandez said, especially in a rural community where jobs with good benefits are hard to come by, he said. “There’s a lot of complications when a good company disappears.”
Some laid off NatureSweet employees are willing to stick around the area and wait to see if Bayacan’s marijuana cultivation facility will open eventually, Hernandez said, “but the bills don’t wait.”
“These are people with families to support,” said Graham County Supervisor Paul David.
Supporting those families and the jobs promised by Bayacan was one of the main reasons David said he voted to approve the company’s zoning request change back in June.
Even if a good number of those former employees live in neighboring Cochise County, David said they still contributed heavily to the county’s economy by shopping at local businesses, eating at local restaurants and buying other products and services from businesses in the county.
“My only hope is that the innovation center is able to move forward and that those people would be rehired because of their work history and their loyalty to the company,” David said.
In July a group calling itself “Respect The Will Of The People” garnered enough signatures to get a referendum on the November 2022 ballot that, if successful, would turn over the supervisors’ June vote.
Then in September, two Phoenix law firms filed lawsuits demanding the group and Graham County “show cause” as to why the referendum should not be stricken from the ballot. The law firms claim there were irregularities with how the signatures were gathered for the referendum and state statutes were violated. The trial date is set for the end of January.
At Graham County’s Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday morning, Rodolfo Spielmann, the president and CEO of NatureSweet, asked the county to find ways to help them speed up their efforts to sell their greenhouse site to Bayacan in order to generate money to build the innovation center.
Without the county’s help navigating around the referendum and the lawsuits, Spielmann said the company might have to build their innovation center elsewhere.
County Manager Dustin Welker wrote in an email that “the county continues to be willing to help NatureSweet in any way we are able. Our staff has done a great job in providing information and responding to all inquiries throughout the process and will continue to provide whatever assistance is without our realm of authority and allowable capacity.”
David said he and the board of supervisors would love to engage directly with the company, but they’re not able to because of the ongoing lawsuit. Spielmann and the company have been directed to speak directly to Welker and the county’s attorney, David said.
“There isn’t anything in their way to open their innovation center. Not one single thing,” said Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith. “The Graham County Board of Supervisors is not in their way. They have the zoning they need.”
The company, Smith said, asked the county to hold a special election to speed up the vote on the referendum, but the $25,000 to $35,000 expense to county taxpayers to hold that special election was too much of an ask, Smith said.
“I’m not sure whenever a business wants to hold a special election we should be in the business of doing that. ‘You get an election and You get an election.’ It’s not Oprah,” Smith said.
Spielmann has said the company was approached by local governments in Texas with incentives to build their innovation center there rather than in Bonita, Smith said.
“They come to our meeting asking what we can do, but I don’t know. County and state government is really boring,” Smith said.
Smith accused the company and Bayacan of helping to fund the lawsuit that seeks to strike the referendum from the ballot.
“NatureSweet is not part the lawsuit, nor are we funding the lawsuit. In fact, we have made that crystal clear to everyone who has asked, and at this point, it’s hard to understand why someone would try to mislead the public on that,” wrote Hullet in an emailed statement. “We can’t speak for Bayacan, who are in no way related to NatureSweet, but it seems that they don’t have any interest or motivation for suing county officials...”
“As we clearly stated in the session on Monday a.m., we simply want to sell our private property to a legal business and fund a world-class R&D Innovation Center in Graham County,” wrote NatureSweet’s President and CEO, Rodolfo Spielmann, in an emailed statement, “The situation is pretty straightforward, and if something doesn’t happen by Q1 to bring certainty to our business, we will have no choice but to move forward with our R&D Innovation Center in another state. We cannot wait until 2023 to build our R&D Innovation Center. The only thing we are asking is for help from the Board of Supervisors to get creative and figure out how to make that investment happen...”
Although he has many qualms with the company, Smith said he and the county want what’s best for them and the county.
“I’m planning on living here,” Smith said. “I want what’s best for Graham County.”