Aaron Allen, Preston Alder and John Howard are all seeking the Board of Supervisors District 2 position being vacated by Jim Palmer, who is stepping down.
Please introduce yourself.
Allen: Lived here my whole life except to leave for my education, which resulted in my Doctor of Medicine (M.D.), currently work at MGRMC in surgery. Upon returning here 10 years ago to raise my family of six, I knew I would get involved. I have served on Thatcher’s Council for the last eight years, currently as the Vice Mayor. Appointed to Arizona Supreme Court’s Character and Fitness Committee for the next five years. Medical Death Investigator for Graham County for the last four years. I also speak Spanish for those that need to.
Alder: I have served for 16 years on the Thatcher School Board, the last 11, as President. I am involved with Farm Bureau, Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Graham County Republican Precinct Chairman, EAC Booster Club President, Member of Thatcher and EAC Booster Clubs. Learn more at: www.facebook.com/PrestonAlderforSupervisor
Howard: I am a fourth generation farmer, retiring in 2014. Since then, my wife Jenny and I opened a new business, Ginaveve’s Market Place, which has become a destination for the citizens of Graham County and those that are passing through.
I have served as President of the Graham Canal Board, Chairman of the Farm Service Agency for nine years, Graham County Chamber Board for three years. I am the current Board Chairman for The House of Hope sober living facility, a member of the Graham County substance abuse coalition, a member of substance abuse recovery committee and currently serving as Vice President of the Safford Downtown Association.
What do you believe are the top three issues facing our community and how would you address them?
Allen:
1. Ongoing drug issue. In my work for the Medical Examiner’s office I was often shocked at how many deaths we had at the hand of opiate abuse. Solutions are tough to find on the prevention side, more education, and less stigmatization of those affected. Treatment, and then reintroduction to society. A great example would be the newly announced sober living facility.
2. Water, water, water. I am uniquely aware and educated in our fight for our water in this valley. It will take a concerted and bold effort to make sure that we are treated fairly, and that the current stack of lawsuits by the Gila River Indian Community and San Carlos Community are not paid for with our own tax dollars. If they had to pay out of their own pockets, they would likely not allow their attorneys to continue abusing the system.
3. Roads...I know they are expensive, but we need to maintain what good we have and fix the bad. Communities with dirt roads need to be maintained where financially possible, valuing no community above another.
Alder:
1. Unity and Acceptance – We are blessed to have such a diverse county. Now, more than ever, we need to unite respectfully in this cause. I promise to do my part to understand all aspects of issues and to encourage county wide unity and respect.
2. Water – Water issues in Graham County affect each of us involved in agriculture or not. This needs to be addressed in a way that results in a fair and equitable agreement. I hope to be an effective mediator for all views and will work to help educate our community.
3. Use of Tax Dollars – As a lifelong resident of the Gila Valley, it is my desire that we use tax dollars impactfully; to build a community that will continue to grow strong. I will work to build a safe, sustainable, unified, and happy place for our future generations to live.
Howard:
1. Economic stability has always been a challenge in our valley; we must actively pursue and invite new business and industries to make their home in Graham county. As a County we need to offer incentives and promote what our valley has to offer; including a first class medical network, EAC, a beautiful golf course and a variety of recreational activities. I would suggest that we develop a very active Economic Development board along with our college which has so many helpful resources. Their small business development program is amazing and we need to promote it. Our community needs to diversify and not rely so heavily on our mining industry. I am also a strong supporter of EAC becoming a four year college. So many assume this would increase property taxes but it will not raise your property tax. However, it will benefit our local economy tremendously. More smaller manufacturing and retail businesses would also create jobs and generate additional tax dollars that we could sew back into the community.
2. Our water is another concern that has been an issue for generations. I believe that it can be solved with the right dialogue and the right representation at the table. We have made some progress in Washington by our local representatives, but we need to push harder. As County leaders we need to facilitate discussions between Gila Valley Irrigation District and the Tribes without the outside influence of attorneys! I believe this can be accomplished if we keep putting pressure on our senators and representatives. We have presented the solution and might I say a very logical one. I will be relentless on this issue, this not only affects our agriculture and ranching community, it affects all water users.
3. Our drug battle is my next topic. No, I cannot solve it alone but I can certainly be a voice and facilitate efforts to address it. Our County spends a tremendous amount of its budget on this problem; through prosecutions, attorney fees, law enforcement, health care, jail costs and much more. I have conversed many times with our officials on this issue and have reviewed the statistics and the cost to the taxpayers. If we could combat the issue head on and in turn reduce those costs by just by ten percent we could put hundreds of thousands of dollars to use in other critical areas. I will work hard and I will be involved in education, prevention and recovery for this problem because it affects every single one of us indirectly or directly.
What are a couple of small projects you wish could be quickly and easily tackled?
Allen: A few projects that could be accomplished in short order, and with relative ease are picking a few of our older, less advantaged communities and cleaning up our responsibilities there, trash, road maintenance etc. With the recent layoffs and furloughs at FMI, we should fill our rosters with equipment operators which are sorely needed to run our highway department. Work hand in hand with our local governments to identify common projects.
Alder: I will regularly hold focus groups with the youth of our community. This is crucial in understanding their issues, so challenges can be addressed. I will provide platforms to educate the community on issues discussed. I believe a safe place where people share their opinions is crucial to community development.
Howard: We definitely need to clean up our county. The illegal dumping of trash, dogs and cats needs to be addressed. We have a very committed organization called SEACAB and they complete tremendous clean ups in targeted areas but they can’t do it all and it should never get to that point. A plan needs to be implemented but funding is always an issue. If possible, an independent patrol officer could be hired just to patrol and be the eyes of the sheriff department, then relay the information to the proper enforcement authorities it would certainly be a starting point. Again, funding is the problem and our Sheriff does not have the manpower for this task but us a community with proper leadership can take this task on.
What do you believe is the local government's role in assisting residents and businesses as we continue to deal with the fall out from the COVID-19 pandemic?
Allen: In the aftermath of COVID-19 we will need representation at the state and federal levels, to appeal for equal support that will be given to the likes of Maricopa and Pima counties. Representation that makes the best outcomes possible for both our citizens that are struggling and for our businesses. Regulations that stifle business growth need to be eliminated where possible...I believe I am well situated to be the face that represents our needs to the people that control the use of OUR tax dollars. It will take a few years to come back from the financial meltdown. The other obvious role is that of responsible use of our tax dollars, sensible budgets, and potentially tax cuts to help everyone, particularly property taxes, which don’t seem to stop going up.
Alder: It’s crucial for local government to facilitate guidelines within county specific needs and reach out to businesses, schools, churches and the general population to provide the best plan for our community. By doing this, we provide safety and allow our community to thrive through trying economic times. My school board experience during the recession of 2008, taught me how to adjust a budget without compromising things that are most important to our community.
Howard: In this very trying time of the COVID-19 virus our county health department has done a tremendous job on fighting this pandemic and I am confident they will continue to do so. The residents of Graham County have been very supportive of our small businesses and restaurants. The Safford Downtown Association partnered with county wide entities and local governments who collectively stepped up and created programs that were a huge success in offering discounts to our residents while creating income for our local businesses which in turn again, sewed sales tax back into our community. This is a great example of how our local governments unite.
What's something unique about yourself that you would bring to the table?
Allen: I bring an open mind to almost everything, I believe any politician who thinks they have all the answers for anything is fooling themselves. I’ve lived other places, seen some better things, seen a lot worse. I have spent the last 8 years building relationships around the state that can benefit Graham County. Lastly, hard work and late hours have never stopped me from my goals. I also have two rocking chairs for the front porch, where anyone who has a complaint or suggestion is welcome to join me. Just call first.
Alder: On the school board, I continually communicate and advocate for members of the district. I have learned from these experiences to see topics from different viewpoints and to work to understand all opinions. Each individual in our community is important and I promise to work tirelessly so everyone is heard.
Howard: As your County Supervisor, I will work full time and dedicate all of that time making our county a place where we can be safe, successful and maintain our rural lifestyle. I have no outside interests or distractions that would prevent me from dedicating all of my time to this position. Having been a citizen of Graham County all of my life I know many of you and your families and understand what makes our community so unique. My farming career taught me many valuable lessons in life, dedication, hard work, and that failure is not an option. I understand what makes our county thrive; farming, ranching, mining, small businesses, medical facilities, education and much more. I will make it my job to keep Graham County moving forward as a sustainable community for years to come. My involvement and commitment to our county is my number one priority, I am available and I will be fiscally responsible to the citizens of Graham County.