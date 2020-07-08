Nicholas "Nick" A. Nordgran-Tellez is hoping to unseat Danny Smith, District 3 Board of Supervisor. Both candidates were asked to answer the following questions. Only Smith responded.
Please introduce yourself
I am a lifetime resident of District #3 serving you on the Board of Supervisors for 8 years, the Safford City Council 11 years. I have coached basketball and soccer for 12 years and started the Safford Downtown Association 22 years ago. I have raised the money and built basketball courts, soccer fields, a skate park and I am currently rebuilding the Safford Theatre. Organizations I have started and/or served include the Gila Valley Community Foundation, SEACAB, Chamber of Commerce, AYSO Soccer, GC Senior Center, Gila Watershed Partnership, USDA Rural Policy Board. Follow me on Instagram and Facebook @ Danny Smith Supervisor.
What do you believe are the top three issues facing our community and how would you address them?
Economy - I want our kids to be able to stay in Graham County, raise a family and work in their chosen profession. We must have a more diverse local economy to make that happen. I will bring our valley governments together to form a collective economic development effort that supports our existing businesses and brings targeted businesses to our valley.
Water - If you are aware of our latest issues, it may be because of my efforts to publicize and solve this threat to our valley. Beginning in 2001, I helped negotiate the GRIC water rights settlement for the City of Safford. San Carlos attorneys now hope to effectively turn the water off in the Gila Valley. I’ll use every relationship built over 25 years at the state and federal level to keep this from happening as solutions already exist.
Effective Rural Representation - The gap in representation of rural AZ vs. metro AZ is growing and we need experience. Some narrowly focused elected’ s with dreams of running for another office someday hold positions and don’t deliver for rural AZ. This affects our funding to fight our drug problem, to better maintain our roads, and support the things you want. Being effective is my greatest value to the citizens of Graham County.
What are a couple of small projects you wish could be quickly and easily tackled?
I will complete the formation of a proactive economic development organization whose purpose is to diversify and grow our local economy. Secondly I will use my experience in getting projects done to lead and then let the citizens decide if we want a family recreation facility in Graham County.
What do you believe is the local government's role in assisting residents and businesses as we continue to deal with the fall out from the COVID-19 pandemic?
We must consider how we can serve people first and then develop programs that do that. Government tends to do just the opposite. Programs I invented and executed during the pandemic help our businesses and help people. Many of my ideas have been duplicated across the state keeping businesses open. The GCHD was proactive from the start of the pandemic and I would continue to run the most prepared health department in the state.
What's something unique about yourself that you would bring to the table?
Twenty five years of service producing results making the Gila Valley a better place to live. Working for you, I treat this as a full time job with twenty years of trusted leadership making Graham County a place we want to live. I am responsive and I get issues resolved and projects done. 928-651-6508