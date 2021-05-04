In 1993, the Safford Rotary Club began honoring Graham County teachers. Phyllis Ann McEuen Bryce was the first recipient of this award and she went on to become a valued member of the club. In 2005, the club changed the name of the award to the “Safford Rotary – Phyllis Ann Bryce Teacher of Distinction Program.” Rather than selecting just one outstanding teacher, the club has chosen to recognize one teacher, a “Teacher of Distinction” from every school in Graham County.

This year, 22 teachers were honored. Teams of Rotarians visited each teacher in their classroom and presented the awards to them in front of their students and peers. In addition to a certificate of recognition, the teachers received a personalized card from the Rotary Club.

Each school’s principal presented their nominee to Safford Rotary Teacher of Distinction Committee. All of the teachers exhibited exemplary instructional skills, professionalism, and dedication to their students. Additionally, they were noted for providing safe, positive environments, having strong motivational skills and for expecting excellence from all students.

The Safford Rotary Club is pleased to announce this year’s Teachers of Distinction:

Bonita Elementary School—Ana Ocano

Discovery Plus Academy—Heike Schysm

Dan Hinton School—Andrea Pritchard

Ft. Thomas Elementary—Monica Loas

Mt. Turnbull Elementary – Stephany Robinson

Ft. Thomas Jr. High/High School—Cindy Preston

Gila Institute for Technology (GIFT)—Nate McCray

Pima Elementary School—Robin Willis

Pima Jr. High School—Mark Squires

Pima High School—Daneece Cluff

Safford Dorothy Stinson School—Jill Emery

Safford Lafe Nelson School—Anthony Vincent

Safford Ruth Powell School—Dawnie Evans

Safford Middle School— Denise Crockett

Safford High School—Kara Calloway

Safford Mt. Graham High School – Tyler Blake

Solomon Elementary School – Irene Aragon

Thatcher Jack Daley Primary School—Ruth Vining

Thatcher Elementary School—Kara Hall

Thatcher Middle School—Audra Mack

Thatcher High School—Callie Ruiz

Triumphant Learning Center—Jennifer West

