In 1993, the Safford Rotary Club began honoring Graham County teachers. Phyllis Ann McEuen Bryce was the first recipient of this award and she went on to become a valued member of the club. In 2005, the club changed the name of the award to the “Safford Rotary – Phyllis Ann Bryce Teacher of Distinction Program.” Rather than selecting just one outstanding teacher, the club has chosen to recognize one teacher, a “Teacher of Distinction” from every school in Graham County.
This year, 22 teachers were honored. Teams of Rotarians visited each teacher in their classroom and presented the awards to them in front of their students and peers. In addition to a certificate of recognition, the teachers received a personalized card from the Rotary Club.
Each school’s principal presented their nominee to Safford Rotary Teacher of Distinction Committee. All of the teachers exhibited exemplary instructional skills, professionalism, and dedication to their students. Additionally, they were noted for providing safe, positive environments, having strong motivational skills and for expecting excellence from all students.
The Safford Rotary Club is pleased to announce this year’s Teachers of Distinction:
Bonita Elementary School—Ana Ocano
Discovery Plus Academy—Heike Schysm
Dan Hinton School—Andrea Pritchard
Ft. Thomas Elementary—Monica Loas
Mt. Turnbull Elementary – Stephany Robinson
Ft. Thomas Jr. High/High School—Cindy Preston
Gila Institute for Technology (GIFT)—Nate McCray
Pima Elementary School—Robin Willis
Pima Jr. High School—Mark Squires
Pima High School—Daneece Cluff
Safford Dorothy Stinson School—Jill Emery
Safford Lafe Nelson School—Anthony Vincent
Safford Ruth Powell School—Dawnie Evans
Safford Middle School— Denise Crockett
Safford High School—Kara Calloway
Safford Mt. Graham High School – Tyler Blake
Solomon Elementary School – Irene Aragon
Thatcher Jack Daley Primary School—Ruth Vining
Thatcher Elementary School—Kara Hall
Thatcher Middle School—Audra Mack
Thatcher High School—Callie Ruiz
Triumphant Learning Center—Jennifer West