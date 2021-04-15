This year marks the 20th year the Gila Institute for Technology has been offering career and technology opportunities to high school students in partnership with Eastern Arizona College. On Tuesday, GIFT celebrated with a party and monument dedication at its office on West Ball Park Street in Thatcher.
featured
20th Anniversary
- By Eastern Arizona Courier
-
- Updated
- Comments
