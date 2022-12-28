Arizona's last major ballooning event of 2022 will also be the first one of 2023.
The Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza is set to begin Thursday and conclude New Year’s Day. Weather permitting, some 18 balloons will fill the local skies over the four days of the event, which is officially in its third year.
There was some question at one point whether the event would continue. The Graham County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Extravaganza’s founders, Greg and Susan Lindsey, to present last year’s event, but the board elected not to continue after determining it had lost $28,000 organizing the previous go-around.
The Lindseys, who operate AZ Air Ventures, LLC, in Safford, vowed to forge ahead on their own. They lined up at least a dozen sponsors to help underwrite this year’s balloon showcase.
Several local businesses also furnished the grounds for a local "duck hunt." Local shoppers 18 and older who spied stores displaying a flier with a duck on it in their windows were encouraged to go inside and search the store to find a special duck. Once they found it, they were to take the duck to the register to sign up for a drawing for a free hot air balloon flight. Customers were allowed only one entry per store, but they could enter at multiple stores. So the more stores they visited, the more chances they had to win.
“Our sponsors did an amazing job for us,” Greg Lindsey said.
Balloons are scheduled to launch daily at 7:30 a.m. from the grass field to behind the Safford Unified School District’s bus barn, south of the Technology & Training Center at 1245 W. 11th St.
Visitors are asked to park in the Ruth Powell Elementary School parking lot.
In addition to the daily flights, two major “glow” events are scheduled as part of the Balloon Extravaganza. The first is to be held Friday at 6 p.m. in the Home Depot parking lot. A second, larger glow event is scheduled for New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. at the Safford Middle School football field.
A glow is a balloon festival highlight in which balloons, weather permitting, are anchored at night and illuminated by their propane burners. The effect is similar to that of a Chinese lantern.
Saturday’s glow will include activities such as tether rides, a snow machine and a balloon drop to celebrate the new year.
Admission to both glow events is free.
The Lindseys said they are still looking for volunteers to assist with the balloon ground crews.
Crew members help with the inflation of the balloons, follow the balloon in chase vehicles to be ahead of the balloon when it lands, assist the balloon when landing and help pack the balloon away. The Lindseys estimate this takes about three hours.
No experience is necessary, but volunteers must be cooperative and able to follow instructions, and they must be on time. Start time is 6:45 a.m.