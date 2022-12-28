photo_296.jpg

Some 20 balloonists were in Safford in December 2021 for the 2nd annual Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza.

Arizona's last major ballooning event of 2022 will also be the first one of 2023.

The Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza is set to begin Thursday and conclude New Year’s Day. Weather permitting, some 18 balloons will fill the local skies over the four days of the event, which is officially in its third year.

photo_352.jpg

A balloonist fires up his propane burner during a glow event during the 2nd annual Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments