More than 80 people are signed up for this year’s Mt. Graham Hill Climb bicycle race, which will take place on Sunday for the 42nd consecutive year.
There are no local racers participating in this year’s climb, but folks from all over Arizona have signed up along with racers from Utah, California and Washington, Race Director Nippy Feldhake said.
The race starts on State Route 366, across from the parking lot of Federal Corrections Institution-Safford at 8 a.m., and runs west up Mount Graham on Swift Trail before ending near Snow Flat Campground.
The race is not for the faint of heart or novice riders. Throughout the course of the race, the elevation rises 5,689 feet, making it one of the toughest races in the United State, Feldhake said.
People only race up the mountain, not down because of the elevation change and all of the switchbacks, Feldhake said. Bicyclists can hit speeds in excess of 50 miles an hour on the way down.
Normally, bicyclists can compete in a 10-mile race or a 20-mile race, but because of construction, they’ll have a choice between the 10-mile race and a 16-mile race this year, Feldhake said.
Since he became race director in 1998, more than 2,500 bicyclists have participated in the event, which also serves as the Arizona State Hill Climb championship.
Tucsonan Matthew Riccitello holds the record for the fastest race.
Last year, the 19-year-old completed the course in 1 hour, 17 minutes and 59 seconds, averaging 15 mph, Feldhake said.
Riccitello won’t be in this year’s race as he’s representing the U.S. in the International Cycling Road World Championship in Belgium, Feldhake said.
The second place winner from last year, Tyler Stites, 23, of Tucson, is expected to on hand, though.
Over the years, the competition has attracted competitive cyclists from 9-84-years-old, Feldhake said.
He’s quite proud of the fact the race has taken place 42 consecutive years.
”We managed to get it off last year despite COVID and in the years where we’ve had fires and snowstorms, we’ve still managed to have it,” Feldhake said.
Last year 181 people participated, but they had staggered start times, he said. He thinks the number of cyclists was inflated because there were so few races they could compete in.
Competitors race in multiple categories based on age and gender.