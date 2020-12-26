Imagine working at the same place for 47 years surrounded by people with boundless energy, a tendency to chatter endlessly and laugh loudly.
Many would look forward to retiring, relaxing at home and enjoying the quiet.
Jerry Brown is not most people. His retirement lasted all of two years.
Brown spent nearly five decades teaching Pima High School students what people used to call “industrial arts.”
Hundreds of students learned how to weld and make hope chests, beds, coffee tables and just about any other piece of furniture you can imagine under his watchful eye.
And then the Pima native and father of four decided to retire in 2017.
He and his wife of 50 years, Linda, did some traveling and he knocked a few things off of her “Honey do” list, but when he heard the Roughriders’ new shop teacher was going back to school, he decided to head back to work in the fall of 2019.
Linda laughingly accepts responsibility for the decision.
“He’s told several people that ‘If I’m going to work so hard I’m going to get paid,’” Linda Brown said.
“He says that he likes that boss better than this boss,” she said, pointing at herself.
As for Brown, he said he missed teaching and he missed the kids.
Brown has deep ties to Pima. His father’s father came here from Oklahoma and his grandmother on the other side moved here from Texas.
His father was a carpenter and he picked up many of his skills from him, Brown said. He decided to study woodworking at Eastern Arizona College, but then he needed to decide what field to major in at Arizona State University.
“I liked my shop teacher a lot so I said ‘Well, I’ll be a teacher,’” Brown said.
While at ASU, Brown took the required education-related classes along with several more industrial arts classes like woodworking, electronics and welding.
During a recent interview Brown recalled 1970 being a huge year for him. He married Linda that year, graduated from ASU and took a job teaching within the Pima school district.
The plan had been for him to teach woodworking, but he spent his first three years teaching sixth grade. He was paid $5,500 his first year.
“I had a lot of fun teaching those three years. I really enjoyed it and probably would’ve kept doing it, but then the position came open at the high school,” he said. “Some of those kids from sixth grade came along later and I taught them at the high school, too.”
Over the years, Brown taught eighth through 12th grade students welding, wood-working and framing and, to a lesser degree, electrical work, drafting and power mechanics.
In the beginning, Brown didn’t have too much guidance.
“You were pretty much able to teach what you wanted,” he said. “There were no standards to go by like now. It was a lot looser than.”
His priority was to make sure the kids had fun and gained skills they could take with them. His own four children spent time in his classroom, he said.
“With the older kids I let them choose what they wanted to make,” Brown said. “I had a list of projects and they made dressers, gun cabinets, beds, china cabinets, end tables and coffee tables.”
To this day he runs into former students who tell him they still have something they made in his class or they still use the skills he taught them, Linda said.
“I never forget a face, but sometimes I do forget their names,” Brown laughed.
Nowadays, he’s teaching the children and the grandchildren of some of his former students.
Although so many years have gone by, Brown said teenagers aren’t so different than they were years ago.
“They’re good kids, really good kids,” he said.
Technology, on the other hand, has changed somewhat. Safety features have been added and CNC machines, which cut wood and metal after input from a computer, have become the rage.
Cell phones are both a hindrance and a help, he said.
He jokes that sometimes he wants to burn them in a pile on the football field, but at other times they’ve come in handy.
“The students will find a picture of something they want to build and I’m constantly telling them ‘Look it up and make sure you’re doing it right,’” Brown said.
Girls have been taking his classes just as often as boys since the mid-70s, he said.
When asked who makes the better student, Brown laughed.
“I’ve told my wife this 100 times, the girls,” Brown said. “Not all of them do, and some boys are really good, but overalls the girls are more particular.”
Brown has noticed one difference over the years. Students nowadays are more likely to make small things like coasters, jewelry boxes and names plates than furniture. He’s not sure why.
As for when he might retire again, Brown said he’d “play it by ear.”
For now, though, “being around kids and teaching them stuff they can use, it makes you feel good.”