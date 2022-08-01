Hearing

Arizona Criminal Justice Commission Executive Director Andrew LeFevre testified on HB2132 in Senate Appropriations during March 2022. The bill awards critical funding for victims of crime.

A recent grant from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC) will provide some financial relief to crime victims in Graham County.

The $50,058 grant is intended to help victims with the healing process, said Elvira Talavera, victim witness advocate for the Graham County Attorney’s Office.

