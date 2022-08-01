A recent grant from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC) will provide some financial relief to crime victims in Graham County.
The $50,058 grant is intended to help victims with the healing process, said Elvira Talavera, victim witness advocate for the Graham County Attorney’s Office.
"That can look a lot of different ways, depending on each individual scenario," she said. "For one, it might be the cleanup of a homicide scene, or visits to a mental healthcare provider to deal with trauma. Grant monies can help with airfare for trials, or medical bills as a result of crime.
In the past 3.5 years that Talavera has worked for the county, she’s seen where most of the grant monies go.
“I would say mental health and funeral expenses,” she said.
She cited a case that took three years to close, where a young woman was killed in an auto accident: Her boyfriend picked up a manslaughter charge. Funeral expenses were reimbursed by ACJC grant money after the trial ended.
Talavera said “a lot” of the mental healthcare requests are from victims of sexual assault or abuse. She said she's seen an increase in sexual assault cases, including child sex abuse cases, during her time working for the county.
While ACJC grant money is meant to be the last resort option for folks with insurance or other ways of paying for expenses, such a fundraising, it is meant to be used.
“It’s something we suggest to our victims when we see a case come through,” she said, that may be eligible. Victims can apply through an online portal or via hard copy, and the process is free.
The only things the grant doesn’t cover is criminal damage or legal entities, such as businesses, Talavera said.
Regarding a recent double homicide that occurred July 4 in Safford, she said she hopes ACJC monies will help.
“I have reached out to one of the victims, and we’re trying to help them with crime scene cleanup,” she said.
“The funds are there,” she said, for Graham County residents. “It just depends if they qualify as victims.”
Talavera expressed some frustration at the under-utilization of ACJC funds. Some years, she’s had to give back the majority of the grant.
“It’s just getting them to apply for it,” she said. She said in the past three months she has sent emails with grant portal links to three or four people. She hasn’t heard anything back.
“I am like, pulling teeth,” she said.
While the grant is divided into two segments, one to cover handling the grant, the bulk is set aside for victim compensation.
Victims of crimes in Graham County can reach out to Talavera with questions at (928) 428-4787, or visit the ACJC grant portal at https://grantsportal.azcjc.gov.