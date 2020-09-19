Mr. Ronald and Mrs. Karen (Lemon) Shields of Safford will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 20, 2020. Ron and Karen were married on September 20th, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada. After serving in Vietnam as an Army Airborne military policeman, Ron returned home to work in the Phelps Dodge Bisbee underground copper mine. The couple met when Ron stopped traffic with his 1969 corvette to help a beautiful woman cross a busy street in front of the Bisbee Valley National Bank. He later returned to the bank and stood in Karen’s long teller line so that he could introduce himself – they have been together since. They dated for three months prior to eloping to Las Vegas, thanks to the gift of an uncashed paycheck from Ron’s older brother, Randy, to pay for the nuptials.
Ron continued to work for Phelps Dodge for the next 42 years taking the newlyweds from Bisbee to Playas, New Mexico in 1975, and to Safford, Arizona in 1990. Karen was a full-time housewife and mother watching over their children. She later worked full time preparing taxes at the Safford Branch of H&R Block. They both have enjoyed living close to friends and family, having made their home in the Gila Valley ever since. Ron and Karen have two children: Richard (Jennifer) of Safford and Scott (Marci) of Morenci. They have four grandchildren: Trevor, Brayden, Savannah, and Sierra.