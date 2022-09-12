The first group of walkers, including members of the Pima Fire Department and the Safford Police Department, start their march up and down the stands at Eastern Arizona College's John Mickelson Field on Sunday during the 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb. Event organizer and founder Leah Meehl is pictured in the foreground on the left.
An estimated 400 to 500 persons paraded up and down the stands of Eastern Arizona College’s John Mickelson Field Sunday evening to honor the memories of the firefighters, police officers and other first responders who died trying to rescue those those trapped in the World Trade Center before its towers collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001.
Leah Meehl, a physical education and art teacher at Thatcher Middle School, said the 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb started about six years ago as a combination fitness and educational project for her students. Students would navigate a course through the stands in groups of five, repeating it six times, until they had collectively walked an equivalent of 2,071 steps.
They would also be assigned the name of one of the first responders who died on 9/11 and were required to research that person and write a report.
Meehl still encourages her students to participate in the stair climb for extra credit, but she expanded the concept about three years ago into a community event involving area first responders and residents of all ages.
A number of fire trucks were on the grounds, including one with its ladder extended to display an American flag. A yellow helicopter from Air Evac arrived early on and was at rest in the middle of the football field.
Persons who participated in the stair climb wore lanyards, each attached to a badge that included the name and photo of a fallen first responder. After they completed the circuit, the walkers were asked to write that name on a paper banner placed on a trailer carrying the Thatcher High School victory bell and then sound the bell.
Meehl said the entire process takes a group of five about 45 minutes, or roughly the length of the average PE class, although she added some people choose to walk the entire distance alone, and others go even beyond that. Walkers were assigned to groups of 50 or so who started their turns every 45 minutes to prevent overcrowding and to keep the march going well past dark.
Tyson Richins, a financial advisor in Safford, was among the volunteers helping out Sunday.
He said he was on a mission trip to South Korea 21 years ago when the towers fell, but he remembers being approached that day by a number of Korean citizens who expressed compassion and solidarity with him in the aftermath of the tragedy.
He said he has since visited the 9/11 memorial in New York on a couple of occasions, and he was struck by how peaceful the scene is today.
“It’s just neat,” he said. “It (Sept. 11) was an ugly day … but in the end, peace wins.”