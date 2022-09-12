stair climb 09112022 vertical.JPG

The first group of walkers, including members of the Pima Fire Department and the Safford Police Department, start their march up and down the stands at Eastern Arizona College's John Mickelson Field on Sunday during the 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb. Event organizer and founder Leah Meehl is pictured in the foreground on the left.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

An estimated 400 to 500 persons paraded up and down the stands of Eastern Arizona College’s John Mickelson Field Sunday evening to honor the memories of the firefighters, police officers and other first responders who died trying to rescue those those trapped in the World Trade Center before its towers collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Leah Meehl, a physical education and art teacher at Thatcher Middle School, said the 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb started about six years ago as a combination fitness and educational project for her students. Students would navigate a course through the stands in groups of five, repeating it six times, until they had collectively walked an equivalent of 2,071 steps.

Walkers of all ages took part in Sunday's 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb at Eastern Arizona College.
A large American flag was on display from an extend fire engine ladder during Sunday's 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb at Eastern Arizona College.
An Air Evac helicopter comes to rest on Eastern Arizona College's John Mickelson Field on Sunday.
Participants in Sunday's 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb were each presented a lanyard displaying the name and photo of a first responder who died in the line of duty.
Volunteer Tyson Richins addresses participants before the start of Sunday's 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb event at Eastern Arizona College.
A young wrestler balances a fire helmet on his head as he participates in Sunday's 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb event at Eastern Arizona College's John Mickelson Field.

