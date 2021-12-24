Pastor Joonho Kim says there’s a term for people who attend church only on the two major holidays. “CEO Christians,” he joked. “It stands for Christmas and Easter Only.”
It’s typically a time when churches prepare for an influx — and an opportunity to persuade “CEOs” to come back the next week. This year, that’s changed for a lot of churches thanks to the pandemic.
Scaling back
In pre-pandemic times, Safford Church of God was home to a congregation of about 50 people. Weekly attendance has gone down to about 25, with a jump to about 40 for special occasions like Easter and Christmas, according to Pastor David Alford who has led the church for six years.
The church is falling in line with its denominational leadership–Holiness Pentecostal Christian–in directives to scale back ahead of the holidays.
“Our church never had an outbreak, but my wife got COVID, was on a ventilator and in a coma at (St. Joseph’s Hospital) for three or four weeks,” Alford said. “We have a member who died of COVID. Then her son died of COVID.”
Alford’s wife came out of her coma in August and returned home in September.
“The congregation was so concerned. Everyone prayed,” Alford said. “We were so excited when she could come home. Now she’s doing fabulous.”
Alford says the denomination has lost a lot of pastors to COVID, which could be the reasoning behind Holiness Pentecostal Christian’s instruction to implement precautions. Regardless, Alford made the call to hold the church’s Christmas service the weekend prior.
“We typically have a Christmas Eve service with candles, communion and a puppet show for the kids,” Alford said.
Safford Church of God still delivered with a puppet show, but candles and Christmas Eve communion were too much of a risk for spread. For now, Alford is sticking to a 10 a.m. Sunday service only (no more Wednesday services) and implementing a vaccine mandate for members Jan. 4.
“After January, we’ll see what happens with this variant and how we need to move forward,” Alford said. “For now, I just keep reminding myself that through God, all things are possible. We can overcome this.”
Business as usual
“Safford is a place where people go away from over the holidays. We do get those extra visitors but with people leaving it all balances out,” said First Baptist Church of Safford Pastor Ken Burk.
First Baptist Church will have special music planned for its Christmas service but nothing too different or fancy from the usual, he said. About 80 people attend services on a typical Sunday, and while masks are available, there are no distancing requirements or vaccine mandates.
“We do what we normally do, we give lessons from God’s word and provide loving fellowship,” Burk said.
The leadership at First Baptist doesn’t arm twist. But Burk says newcomers usually return the following weekend.
“We’re good people who love the Lord and love each other,” Burk said. “Ultimately, I want people to leave the Christmas service reflecting on how God sent us his only son to die for us. It’s a message of love.”
Challenging times
“There’s a new normal and so we don’t necessarily know if people are more inclined to come to church now,” said the Rev. Doug Handlong of United Methodist Church of Green Valley. “These are challenging times, it’s a pandemic.”
Handlong arrived from Phoenix in July 2020, right in the middle of a spike in cases across Arizona. He agrees Christmas and Easter are typically a time when people are inclined to attend church if they get an invitation.
“It’s like pitching them a beach ball. This is really easy. You want to come to church on Christmas? ‘Yeah, I’ve been thinking of coming to church, I used to go and I need to come back and get connected.’ That has been a typical truth,” he said.
Beyond COVID
Kim, senior pastor at Calvary Chapel of Sahuarita south of Tucson, isn’t ignoring COVID but he isn’t letting it dominate, either.
They have a 10 a.m. Sunday service with no regulations for social distancing or masks. The chapel seating capacity is 150.
“COVID is a real disease that kills people. So is the flu,” Kim said. “Many people already went through COVID, we’ve lost a few but they already had a complicated illness.”
He wants the focus to remain on God.
“It’s about Jesus,” he said. “That’s the reason for everything. It’s not an accident that happened, it was a planned creation for the universe. God knew man would fall. There’s no other way to be saved other than through Jesus Christ.”
The CEOs, as he calls them, are welcome. But they’re going to hear the gospel.
“People want relative truth, they don’t want absolute truth. The Bible gives absolute truth. So they avoid it as much as they can so that they don’t feel convicted,” he said. “They think that they are trying to do God a favor or earn brownie points (by going to church twice a year.)”