SAFFORD — “Everyone has a bucket list,” said Sharon Wysocki-Macy. “After retirement, some people want to travel to a place that they learned about from a TV program. Some people want to try an adventure such as jumping out of a plane.
“Me? I wanted to act in the movies.”
And Wysocki-Macy has made that wish come true.
“When I was younger, in high school, I was involved in a lot of theatre. Once I went to college, I was so busy with my studies I never got to go with the theatre. I made a vow to myself that when I retired, or semi-retired, I was going to see if I could do this,” she told the Courier.
Wysocki-Macy, the supervising medical social worker, PRN, at Eden Hospice, got her chance in 2018, when a Tucson talent agency held auditions and she decided to try out.
“The day after the audition, I received a phone call with an offer to sign me,” she said.
Signing with an agent last September, she has been an extra in four films and, recently, her first television commercial.
Wysocki-Macy said she enjoyed being in westerns — her favorite movie genre — along with dark comedies. She said the costumes and sets brought back memories of watching “The Lone Ranger” on television. A former horse ranch owner, she used that experience on the set by helping calm an agitated equine actor.
She said one advantage of being an extra is not having to remember many lines.
“That gives me plenty of time to observe how the ‘magic’ is made behind the camera,” she said.
Filming in summer, however, can be less than pleasant. Wysocki-Macy recalled a July shoot at Old Tucson Studios, a day “so blistering hot” that cameras kept overheating.
She said extras usually spend only a few days on set.
“Set time is very, very expensive; they try to get you off the set as fast as possible. The meter is running, so to speak,” she said.
Wysocki-Macy has also been in an independent film called “Spiked,” starring Aidan Quinn.
“Not only did we do eight takes together, but when our eyes met it signaled his entrance on set,” she said.
The movie, based on true events, was shot in Bisbee and Tucson and will be released in 2020.
Another memorable part was as a monster’s victim in a horror movie, her scenes shot in a dark warehouse in downtown Tucson.
“It was the least frightening thing I’ve ever done in my life; it was all special effects. It was all very scientific, and that really fascinated me,” she said.
She said that, since the shoot ran late into the night, she returned home still wearing much of the stage blood — to her husband’s surprise. Their dogs enjoyed the sweet substance, however, lapping it up as it dripped on the kitchen floor.
Wysocki-Macy will have a bigger role in her next movie, another independent production that will start filming in Tubac next January.
“That means lots of lines to memorize and intense vulnerability on camera. This is certainly a great acting opportunity for me; however, there’s nothing like being a fly on the wall as an extra,” she said.
“I never expected to get this far,” she told the Courier. “I don’t let my ego get involved with this at all. This is all about fun,” she continued. “I don’t have to rely on it for money; I have my own life, and so I can just enjoy it.”