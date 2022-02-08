A home built by Ebenezer Bryce in Bryce, north of Pima, will be restored and converted into a museum.
The Ebenezer Bryce Foundation was founded by his descendants in 2021, when the 1897 home went on the market and the family decided to rally for its preservation.
“In April 2021, we had heard the home might be up for sale,” said Jim Bryce. “On May 16th, we struck a deal.”
According to records, the 714-square-foot home on 2.3 acres sold for $65,000 on Jan. 3.
The foundation’s board consists of Jim Bryce, Kyle Kempton, Brooks Bryce, Norma Pollock Brown and Leeann Bryce Thygerson — all descendants of Ebenezer Bryce.
The previous owner, Beverly Paull, came upon the house in 1995, on an exploratory drive. She crossed over the Gila River bridge coming into Bryce and saw the red-brick building and fell in love with the site.
But the home on Bryce-Eden Road was in a state of disrepair. She purchased the home and began the arduous journey of preserving it over a period of 26 years.
After the Bryce Foundation took over the property, the Architecture Company of Tucson assessed the 125-year-old home to determine how to best preserve it.
“They are still analyzing the house and putting together a report,” Jim Bryce said. “They did say the house has good bones, it’s very well built. We’ll know more about what it needs within the next couple of weeks.”
Once the foundation has the specifics on what work needs to be done to the house, updates will be posted to www.ebenezerbryce.com. Those interested in making a donation toward the home’s restoration can do so on the website.
Ebenezer Bryce had emigrated from Scotland to the United States in 1848. He became a ship’s carpenter, converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then moved to Utah. He was the only one in his family at the time to do so and was disowned by his father.
He married Mary Ann Park in 1854, in Salt Lake City. In 1862, they settled in Pine Valley, where he built Pine Valley Chapel – the oldest chapel still in use by the Latter-day Saints. It was built to look like an upside down hull of a ship, inspired by his ship carpentry experience. He also ran a sawmill for lumber for construction of the St. George Temple.
The church then sent him to Paria Valley in Utah because his skill as a carpenter would be useful in settling this area. He oversaw the construction of a timber road and helped construct a seven-mile irrigation canal from Paria Creek, furthering the area’s development as a ranching and farming community. He would eventually inspire the name of the nearby Bryce Canyon.
According to the Bryce Family, Ebenezer and Mary Ann arrived in Gila Valley in 1881. He finished building the Bryce Ditch on the north side of the river in 1883. Alongside four other co-owners, he bought a sawmill planer and shingle mill so people could build sturdier homes. He and his sons farmed on the north side of the Gila River and grazed cattle on Bryce Mountain.
“He built the stately, red-brick home for Mary Ann,” Jim Bryce said. “He really loved his wife and his family.”
He purchased bricks from the kiln in Safford and finished the home the year she died. The couple is buried in Bryce Cemetery.
Now, the foundation has plans to convert the site into a park and naming it after Mary Ann.
“We’ll have picnic tables and a gathering space for families to come together,” Jim Bryce said. “We’re hoping that when visitors come to the museum or the park, they get a sense of family. He built this in hard times. We’re of his blood and we’re reminded we can accomplish things in hard times.”
Jim Bryce is Ebenezer Bryce’s great-great grandson. He says he spoke to his own grandfather about Ebenezer.
“My grandfather said Ebenezer was a kind, gentle man. He’d keep candies in his pockets to give to his grandchildren,” Jim Bryce said. “He was an ordinary, humble, hardworking man who created a powerful legacy.”