SAFFORD — It’s a story so unbelievable, it might just be true. A story of ordinary people living ordinary lives experiencing an extraordinary moment in time.
On an ordinary Monday in the not so distant past, a chain of events — events nothing short of miraculous — took place.
It was a seemingly normal Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. As it was something done on a regular basis, bags of used clothing and other odds and ends were loaded and ready to be taken to the Graham County Rehabilitation Center on Main Street in Safford, affectionately known as The ARC (Ark) to some locals.
Before the delivery, a stop was made at Farmers Insurance, keeping a promise to bring in a homemade quilt of the Arizona flag. After a brief visit and exchanges of quilting styles, blocks, designs and color schemes, it was off to distribute the collection of donation bags.
With the task completed, slight disappointment that The Last Chance side was closed was lifted with a decision to take a quick look at the book selection. There could be something interesting to read, and at a great price.
Not really knowing what there would be of the topics liked, sure enough there were several; three Westerns, a documentary, two lighthearted novels and a history of the United States Constitution. These seemed like quite a load as they stacked up, but with one more glance toward the shelf it seemed to magically present itself. Though already having several copies of this particular novel, “The Shack,” one can never have too many. It doesn’t hurt to have one to give or loan out.
As the book was being retrieved, a little while envelope fell out. Not thinking anything about it, because many times the owner used pieces of paper as place markers, I picked up the envelope, shoved it back in the book, checked out and went on to the next errand.
But curiosity was too strong to leave the parking space without examining the envelope’s contents. What an unexpected surprise that little white envelope contained — $2, $5 and $20 bills.
On further inspection, the envelope seemed to contain more. Turning it upside down, out fell multiple Social Security and Medicare cards. The names on these valuable and important cards were not familiar. The thought of what had been placed in that little white envelope and put inside that book had not fully sunk in.
Driving down Main Street in an irruptive fog of bombarding thoughts — what to do, who to talk to, how to find the rightful owner — the Social Security Office, that was it.
Almost reaching the Social Security Office, there was an inaudible but very pronounced message; so loud, so unwavering it could not be mistaken. “Michelle (Wilson) and Starla (Ketchum) at the Farmers Insurance office know these names. Go back, tell them and show them.” With that profound and unexpected message, with clear guidance, turning around was a no-brainer.
Nuts or not, it was worth a try. There was no specific reason to listen to this message, but it was unmistakably certain. On arriving, sharing the episode and showing them the money, cards and novel, they just stood frozen, stunned.
After the silence lifted and the thickness of the air cleared, Michelle spoke one word; “Yes.” They did know who these people were and the daughter was just in the office recently. Tears began to gather in all eyes at a sign of such fate, destiny, unbelievable circumstance. From there, exchanges of unbelief and “What are the chances?” went on until it was excitedly decided that the findings would be left in safekeeping at the office and Michelle would contact the person to whom these items should rightfully go.
Several days passed, contact was made, and a meeting was arranged — Thursday, Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Farmers Insurance.
No specifics were shared with the soon-to-be recipient, as great trust had to be exercised between these two individuals. To be asked to come for some unknown reason, to meet some unknown person, was to be asked to step into the unknown. But with trust anything is possible.
The day came. Anticipation mounted throughout the day until it was time. The office was quiet; Michelle made the introductions as Starla looked on. Taking each other’s hands, the giver and the recipient, the unbelievable spilled out. The amazing story of discovering the lost items was shared. Michelle presented “The Shack” with the little white envelope that held the lost treasures of the past. Emotions took over and tears streamed uncontrollably. Thankful embraces ensued for all that had just occurred, the unexpected, the kindheartedness.
As exchanges began, the recipient, Tawnya Sanford, revealed that she had lost her mother in December 2017 and that “The Shack” was a book she had wanted her mother to read. Tawnya had discussed the subject and story line, and her mother was interested in getting it but never did to her knowledge.
It had been two years since Tawnya’s mother passed. You may be asking, “What are the chances?” But it wasn’t by chance; it was by fate, a higher power, divine intervention, inspirational guidance — those affected feel that all these were present.
As more was shared, mention was made of the recent passing of Tawnya’s father. This had been a difficult, life-changing experience and in all the decision-making and numerous papers, she could never locate the Social Security cards. This weighed heavily on her but it wasn’t something she could resolve, having looked everywhere she could think them to be. They were gone and she would have to accept it . . . until Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, that is, when the unexpected and unplanned occurred.
It seemed to have been miraculously orchestrated for all the aspects to come together and fit so perfectly. Tawnya also shared that her parents would always get currency in $2 bills to give the grandchildren, shedding light on the $2 bills inside the envelope.
That’s the story, and this time of year we can all benefit from a miraculous moment, however one defines it. To me, it was a miracle; to Tawnya, a resurrection of hope; to Michelle, it was her Christmas story; and for Starla, a reproofing of faith. To all of us it was a love story — love of the spirit of giving, the joy of receiving and the kindness of our fellow man. Love is the true gift of Christmas.