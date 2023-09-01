The Nook book shop primarily caters to the reading habits of youngsters, but owner Sherry Quinlan is expanding her shelves to include adult and young adult books. Educational toys and games are also sold at her shop.
Embracing the Graham County community as an opportunity, Sherry Quinlan relocated from Round Valley and has realized her dream of opening a bookstore in Safford's downtown area.
Nestled at 604 Central Ave. in Safford, The Nook exudes the nostalgic ambiance of a bygone era bookshop. Visitors pass through a cheerful yellow door and enter a haven that evokes childhood memories of reading. Quinlan's shop is primarily tailored to young readers, and the discerning eye will spot beloved classics such as the Berenstain Bears and the Magic Tree House lining the shelves.
A mother of eight and a grandmother to 16, Quinlan moved to Graham County just a year ago, driven by the desire to be closer to her family. She taught fourth grade for 12 years, and she said she loves interacting with children and still has a firm love of books. Surveying the multiple school districts and recognizing Safford as a hub for neighboring communities, she embarked on transforming her passion for collecting books into a community asset in the heart of downtown.
“The location was a good fit, (but) it was definitely a leap of faith,” she said. “It’s a huge decision. I think it should work, but who doesn’t love books?”
While The Nook boasts a specialization in books, with a particular focus on young readers, Quinlan takes pride in continuously expanding her collection of reading materials for adults and young adults alike. Beyond book sales, she extends her offerings to encompass reading and math tutoring. Additionally, educational toys, games and puzzles grace the shelves and have quickly become favorites among visitors.
While the storefront serves as retail display, the rear of the establishment functions as The Nook's educational center. Here, a sprawling mural adorns the far brick wall, portraying a forest inhabited by woodland creatures engrossed in reading amid a tapestry of flowers and tree stumps. This space doubles as Quinlan's inventory space and the venue for her tutoring sessions. She aspires to collaborate with other educators in the future.
“I would love to offer my intention for that classroom. My intention is to connect people who want to teach something with the people who want to learn,” Quinlan said. “Art classes, music classes or sign language, things that draw in people who want their kids to participate in that. I see that appealing to homeschool families as well.”
Anticipating a diverse array of classes to be conducted on-site, Quinlan envisions a curriculum encompassing music, art and languages. Prospective instructors interested in guiding young minds are encouraged to reach out. Ultimately, she sees The Nook evolving into a dynamic center for learning and personal growth while still nurturing her deep-seated passion for books and games.
The Nook also offers a weekly story time for young children and their families every Friday at 10 a.m.
In her endeavor to be more than just a local book source, Quinlan said she is steadfast in her commitment to affordable book prices. She meticulously curates her collection by sourcing gently used, excellent-condition books, then makes them available for purchase at prices lower than those found online or in larger retail bookstores.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.