Sherry Quinlan, owner of the newly opened book store, The Nook, is a retired teacher and still enjoys tutoring youngsters out of her store as well as selling books and educational resources. 

Embracing the Graham County community as an opportunity, Sherry Quinlan relocated from Round Valley and has realized her dream of opening a bookstore in Safford's downtown area.

Nestled at 604 Central Ave. in Safford, The Nook exudes the nostalgic ambiance of a bygone era bookshop. Visitors pass through a cheerful yellow door and enter a haven that evokes childhood memories of reading. Quinlan's shop is primarily tailored to young readers, and the discerning eye will spot beloved classics such as the Berenstain Bears and the Magic Tree House lining the shelves.

The Nook book shop primarily caters to the reading habits of youngsters, but owner Sherry Quinlan is expanding her shelves to include adult and young adult books. Educational toys and games are also sold at her shop. 
Sherry Quinlan, owner of The Nook in Safford sits at her small learning space in the back of her bookshop where she tutors youngsters in reading and math. 
Sherry Quinlan, owner of The Nook in downtown Safford, stands outside her store, which specializes in new and used books, learning resources, tutoring and classes. 

