SAFFORD - Photographers, bakers, venue owners and florists all readied themselves Saturday for the Gila Valley’s biggest event planning day.
On Saturday, the Annual Wedding and Event Fair was held on Safford’s Main Street in The Venue and Safford Historic Theatre. The event was previously held at Eastern Arizona College. The fair included vendor booths featuring event photographers, bakers and assorted event planning businesses.
“We got everything we needed last year, everything,” said fairgoer and mom of a bride-to-be Janet Chavarria. “And I hope we find everything we need for a wedding this year.”
Janet and her daughter, Janae Chavarria, were visiting the booths of the fair on Saturday with excitement since Janae is engaged to be married on the upcoming new year.
“It’s a great venue for people to get to know different people in the valley. I love being here in the valley. It's a great community. I feel like I have a certain niche that people haven’t had here with live florals as much,” said wedding and event studio owner Kristen Blake, a participant in the fair. “I’ve been doing this for five years, but i’ve only been in the valley for a year and a half. It’s been fun to get to know people and get my name out there. I’ve dreamed of being a wedding planner since I was a little girl, so being able to do this is like a dream come true. I love it. Being able to work with the brides is my passion. I love it.”