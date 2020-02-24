SAFFORD — The Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley provides local youth much more than a place to be dropped off after school.
The club offers members help with homework, caring mentors, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and arts activities, a LEGO robotics club, character and leadership, and health and wellness activities.
The club also introduces members to civic-related services and other volunteering opportunities; for example, members have joined in cleaning up trash in the area across from Walmart.
“It’s more than just dropping them off and picking them up. It’s a continuation of their education, but a lot of it is fun and interesting. They have a whole room dedicated to artwork; I walked in when they had a bunch of projects going, and it seemed like all the kids were having a blast,” said Boys and Girls Club board chairman Tim Linden.
“We do provide some foundation for character and leadership; we want to make sure that we show them the right way,” he added.
With tax season at hand again, residents can earn a tax credit while helping the club continue to provide youth programs. Under Arizona’s charitable tax credit program, taxpayers may donate up to $400 if filing individually, or up to $800 if filing jointly, to qualified charitable organizations like the Boys and Girls Club and receive a matching tax credit.
“If you pay taxes to the state, you can put some of your money to work locally at the club, and we need it,” Linden said. “We really need your continued support, because the club is purely funded through donations, endowments, grants and fundraisers.”
While the City of Safford covers the club’s building and utilities, and reimburses the club for the rent it pays on the playground area, which is privately owned, the city does not cover any of the club’s other costs such as staffing.
“For every 12 members present, we must have one staff member,” Linden said, “and the club averages 80-90 members per day.”
He added that the club’s rates have not changed since 2012, when minimum wage was $4.35 lower.
Annual club membership is currently $10 per person, and monthly program fees are $30 from August through May. In June and July, when the club is open longer, program fees are $125 for the first family member and $75 for each additional family member.
Taxpayers who wish to donate to the Boys and Girls Club can take the tax credit when filing, using state Form 321; physical payment can be made on or before April 15.