SAFFORD — Is it safe to go to a favorite watering hole? According to Safford Police stats, the answer is yes.
To test any perception that local bars are unsafe places, the Courier examined Safford Police reports involving four such establishments from January through August 2019, and found the following.
The highest number of incidents, 21, took place at or near the Bull Pen bar. In one case, the connection with the bar was uncertain. Spotting a wanted man in front of the Bull Pen, a Safford Police officer took him peacefully into custody. The officer’s report did not state that he was dispatched to the bar, or indicate whether the arrestee had been inside.
If that incident is discounted, leaving 20, Safford officers were dispatched to the Bull Pen 2.5 times per month from January through August (2.6 if the above arrest is included). The Courier found, however, that most of those calls did not call involve violence or potential violence.
Noise complaints made up the highest frequency of the remaining 20 incidents, with six reports of loud music. There were also three citizen assists, including a case of lost vehicle keys; two welfare checks; a parking issue; and a minor vehicle accident with no injuries.
As with bars anywhere, or any time in history, less peaceful incidents can spring up; the question is how often they occur.
From January through August 2019, police responded to seven reports involving violence or threatened violence at the Bull Pen — less than once a month.
The most serious incident was in June, when a male subject fired several handgun shots into the building. No one was harmed in the shooting. The shooter avoided immediate capture, but was ultimately found and arrested.
Other cases included a potential fight between patrons that was resolved by Bull Pen staff before police arrived, an intoxicated patron allegedly threatening to shoot others (he was arrested for disorderly conduct), two men arrested on multiple charges in April after allegedly assaulting and threatening bar staff, and three reported fights.
In one case, responding officers found no sign of an altercation. Of the two confirmed fights, one involved two males outside the bar and also generated an assault report; the other was between two large groups. In both cases, the reported victims declined to press charges. Some of the alleged participants in the second fight were trespassed from the Bull Pen, and one was arrested on an active warrant.
Over the same eight months, there were even fewer police calls to Safford’s two downtown bars, Shane’s Place and Tuttie’s American Club. There were 12 incidents at each, or 1.5 per month.
Safford officers also took two reports of alleged assault, one reportedly occurring at each bar, from patients at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. Neither patient pressed charges or provided further information.
Police calls to the American Club included a welfare check, a citizen assist and two unwanted subjects. In addition, there were three reports of disorderly conduct (one leading to a warrant arrest). Others involved a stolen phone inside the bar, a vehicle burglary outside and a reported fight (officers were reportedly told no one had seen anything).
In August, a man was arrested outside the club after allegedly drawing a gun in a Safford officer’s presence and attempting to raise it when it fell to the sidewalk. The man reportedly denied pulling the gun, claiming it fell from his pocket. He was booked into jail for aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon. The gun was later found to be unloaded, with a magazine in the bottom of the magazine chamber.
A second male subject was allegedly involved in an earlier fight at the American Club and claimed to have to gun (a police search of his person found no weapon). He and the man later arrested then went to Shane’s Place. They were subsequently asked to leave but tried to re-enter, resulting in an unwanted subject report. When police were called to Shane’s Place, the men headed back toward the American Club, where the gun incident occurred.
Other than the unwanted subject report, the dozen calls to Shane’s Place included lost property, assisting Department of Public Safety officers in a drug-related case, a disturbance (the subject left before police arrived) and three reports of suspicious activity. In two of the latter, responding officers found nothing untoward; the third involved a missing vehicle bumper.
One of the men arrested at the Bull Pen in April was also charged with criminal damage for allegedly taking a baseball bat to a vehicle outside Shane’s Place the same night. In an unrelated incident in April, the victim of a reported fight declined to press charges. Another case involved a woman reporting harassment by a man with whom she had broken up; he reportedly told police the two still lived together.
Other calls included a possible hit and run between two parked vehicles and a vehicle stolen by mistake when an intoxicated man confused his car with another, later wrecking that vehicle.
Safford Police were called to the bar at the Manor House five times from January through August 2019. None of those calls involved physical violence; a reported fight proved to be verbal. The other four calls included theft of cash from a register, two welfare checks and a citizen assist.
“I wouldn’t consider any of them as dangerous in any way,” said Safford Police Captain Glen Orr. He added that, as the Courier found, most calls were for loud music or other disturbances. Orr also said calls to local bars did not take up an excessive amount of officers’ time.